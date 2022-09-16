Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
SFGate
‘The Tipping Point.’ Ukraine’s Advance May Be the Deadliest Yet
YEREVAN – Weapons are the province of chemistry, ballistics and engineering; strategy is the domain of mathematics, economics and politics. But there is a reason warfare is considered an “art” and not a science by its greatest theorists. The Ukrainian military has – once again – defied...
SFGate
On sidelines of UN, a push for China's abuses to be punished
NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations will be judged by how it addresses China’s persecution of ethnic minorities, diplomats and human rights advocates charged Monday on the sidelines of the body’s General Assembly, calling for forceful action after a report raised the specter of “crimes against humanity.”
SFGate
US court awards $73 million for Venezuelan opponent's death
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $73 million in damages to the family of a prominent opponent of Venezuela's socialist government who died while in custody in what he described as a “murder for hire” carried out by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolás Maduro.
SFGate
S. Korea requests Interpol's help in Terraform Labs probe
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have asked Interpol to issue a fugitive alert for the founder of Terraform Labs as they investigate a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office asked Interpol...
SFGate
Ukraine war thrusts German climate action into spotlight
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Germany remains committed to phasing out coal as a source of power by 2030 even as it reactivates coal-fired power plants, the country's climate envoy said Monday. Germany says it took the step to get through the coming winter amid energy shortages as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
SFGate
Judge holds gun ban for felony defendants unconstitutional
PECOS, Texas (AP) — A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months.
Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'
The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory. Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves -- some containing multiple bodies.
