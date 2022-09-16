ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
SFGate

‘The Tipping Point.’ Ukraine’s Advance May Be the Deadliest Yet

YEREVAN – Weapons are the province of chemistry, ballistics and engineering; strategy is the domain of mathematics, economics and politics. But there is a reason warfare is considered an “art” and not a science by its greatest theorists. The Ukrainian military has – once again – defied...
POLITICS
SFGate

On sidelines of UN, a push for China's abuses to be punished

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations will be judged by how it addresses China’s persecution of ethnic minorities, diplomats and human rights advocates charged Monday on the sidelines of the body’s General Assembly, calling for forceful action after a report raised the specter of “crimes against humanity.”
WORLD
SFGate

US court awards $73 million for Venezuelan opponent's death

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $73 million in damages to the family of a prominent opponent of Venezuela's socialist government who died while in custody in what he described as a “murder for hire” carried out by a criminal enterprise led by President Nicolás Maduro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Classified Information#Copenhagen
SFGate

S. Korea requests Interpol's help in Terraform Labs probe

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have asked Interpol to issue a fugitive alert for the founder of Terraform Labs as they investigate a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office asked Interpol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Ukraine war thrusts German climate action into spotlight

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Germany remains committed to phasing out coal as a source of power by 2030 even as it reactivates coal-fired power plants, the country's climate envoy said Monday. Germany says it took the step to get through the coming winter amid energy shortages as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

Judge holds gun ban for felony defendants unconstitutional

PECOS, Texas (AP) — A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.
JOE BIDEN
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
AFP

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'

The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory. Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves -- some containing multiple bodies.
POLITICS

