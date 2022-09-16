Spanish Football Expert Rubbishes Claims Liverpool Could Cut Short Arthur Melo Loan

Guilleme Balague claims reports suggesting Jurgen Klopp has already given up on the on-loan Juventus midfielder are wide of the mark.

Reports suggesting that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp had already written off on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo have been dismissed by Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Outlet tuttomercatoweb claimed that the Brazilian's loan spell could be cut short with the player returning to Juventus in January suggesting he 'is not at the level that was expected' and 'he does not fit the type of player that Jurgen Klopp was looking for' .

That came as a surprise to many as Arthur only signed at the start of the month and has played just 13 minutes of action in the 4-1 defeat against Napoli.

Balague has countered those claims however on Twitter and explained how Arthur is working hard to get match fit which has pleased the coaching staff at Liverpool.

"Liverpool have not decided to extend the loan or buy Arthur but have no intention to send him back in January. They are still assessing him. In fact the coaching staff congratulated him on his understanding of the system and his quality.

"He decided to ignore days off to keep working as he knows he still has got to catch up with demands. He’s working on an individualised fitness plan to get him up to speed because he didn’t have a regular pre-season. Pretty standard stuff considering the lack of match fitness."

The comments from Balague suggest that Liverpool are still assessing the player which is exactly what you would expect of someone so new to the club.

Arthur will have the chance to prove himself over the coming weeks and months with his future being decided by how he performs on the pitch and not through a snap decision within two weeks of joining.

