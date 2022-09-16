ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Football Expert Rubbishes Claims Liverpool Could Cut Short Arthur Melo Loan

By Neil Andrew
Guilleme Balague claims reports suggesting Jurgen Klopp has already given up on the on-loan Juventus midfielder are wide of the mark.

Reports suggesting that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp had already written off on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo have been dismissed by Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Outlet tuttomercatoweb claimed that the Brazilian's loan spell could be cut short with the player returning to Juventus in January suggesting he 'is not at the level that was expected' and 'he does not fit the type of player that Jurgen Klopp was looking for' .

That came as a surprise to many as Arthur only signed at the start of the month and has played just 13 minutes of action in the 4-1 defeat against Napoli.

Balague has countered those claims however on Twitter and explained how Arthur is working hard to get match fit which has pleased the coaching staff at Liverpool.

"Liverpool have not decided to extend the loan or buy Arthur but have no intention to send him back in January. They are still assessing him. In fact the coaching staff congratulated him on his understanding of the system and his quality.

"He decided to ignore days off to keep working as he knows he still has got to catch up with demands. He’s working on an individualised fitness plan to get him up to speed because he didn’t have a regular pre-season. Pretty standard stuff considering the lack of match fitness."

LFCTR Verdict

The comments from Balague suggest that Liverpool are still assessing the player which is exactly what you would expect of someone so new to the club.

Arthur will have the chance to prove himself over the coming weeks and months with his future being decided by how he performs on the pitch and not through a snap decision within two weeks of joining.

FOX Sports

Historic day of defeats for big teams in Serie A; Monza wins

MILAN (AP) — Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan lost on a miserable day for some of the traditional greats of Italian soccer. It was the first time since February 1955 that Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad

Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
