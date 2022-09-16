Read full article on original website
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are the ‘Alphas’ and ‘Leaders of the Pack’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are now in new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Here's what a body language expert revealed about them demonstrating "alpha" status.
King Charles Wasn’t Prepared for How Much of an Influence Meghan Markle Would Have Over Prince Harry, Expert Claims
Find out what a royal author has said about how ill-prepared Charles was for Meghan Markle's powerful influence over Prince Harry's life.
Kate Middleton DELIBERATELY Agreed To Stay Behind In Windsor To Ensure Meghan Markle Didn’t Go To Queen’s Deathbed
Kate Middleton agreed to stay home and not travel to Scotland in order to stop Meghan Markle from going to visit the Queen on her deathbed with Prince Harry, according to a source. Article continues below advertisement. When Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson put out a statement saying both the Duke...
Meghan Markle’s deep curtsy to Queen’s coffin is sweet echo of her first meeting with Her Majesty
MEGHAN Markle's curtsy to the Queen today was a sweet echo of the moment she first met her grandmother-in-law. The Duchess of Sussex gave a deep curtsy before Her Majesty's coffin in Westminster Hall this afternoon. She followed the Princess of Wales and other wives of Windsor, who gave a...
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Royal fans are convinced Zara Tindall ‘lost her shoe’ during the Queen’s vigil & are all saying the same thing
ZARA Tindall has been praised by royal fans for her grace after seemingly loosing her shoe during a vigil for the Queen. The Queen’s oldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, joined her brother and cousins in the vigil of the grandchildren at Westminster Hall last night. All eight of the late...
Prince Harry Probably 'Very Lonely' After Seeing The Cost Of Royal Exit Following Queen's Demise, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry reportedly arranged his own travel to rush to Balmoral Castle to be with Queen Elizabeth II before she died, though he didn't make it. A royal expert claimed that not relying on other members of the royal family and seeing the cost of his exit made the controversial royal "very lonely."
Meghan Markle’s ‘Rude’ Moment During Windsor Castle Walkabout Explained: It ‘Was a Difficult Appearance,’ Body Language Expert Says
Meghan Markle appeared to have a moment of rudeness during the walkabout at Windsor Castle, but a body language expert explained why that wasn't the real story.
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
Queen makes heartfelt nod to her beloved husband Prince Philip in funeral arrangement
THE QUEEN made a subtle but heartfelt nod to her husband, Prince Phillip, with her funeral arrangement. As her coffin made the journey down The Mall to Westminster Hall, eagle-eyed viewers noted the final way she paid tribute to her husband of 73 years. Hello! reports that the wreath on...
Prince William May Not Be ‘That Interested’ in Getting Prince Harry ‘Back Into the Fold’ — Expert
Prince William has 'much more of a grudge' against Prince Harry compared to King Charles, leading an expert to believe Prince William's not 'that interested' in his brother returning.
The former Archbishop of York said Queen Elizabeth II told him she didn't want a 'long, boring' funeral
Former Archbishop of York John Sentamu said the Queen told him she didn't want a "long, boring" funeral. Speaking on BBC Sunday, Sentamu discussed his conversations with the Queen surrounding death. He also said the Queen wrote him a letter describing her public grief after Prince Philip died.
Popculture
Prince William and Prince Harry Reunite in Emotional Moment During Queen Elizabeth Vigil With Other Grandchildren
Prince Harry and Prince William have spent the better part of the last 10 days together amid Queen Elizabeth's funeral proceedings. The two brothers, who have felt the brunt of the family rift in recent years, joined their six cousins as the queen's eight grandchildren paid tribute to her Saturday in a touching vigil. Both Harry and William wore their full military uniforms at the request of their father, King Charles III, while their cousins wore mourning coats and dark formal dress.
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne: Poll reveals the public wants the Princess Royal to be Queen
Over the years, Princess Anne has developed a reputation as one of the most hard-working and dutiful members of the Royal Family. In 2021 alone, the Princess Royal undertook no less than 387 official engagements – two more than her older brother, King Charles III. Making history – again...
‘Unusually tactile’ Prince William and Kate ‘etched with grief’ ahead of Queen’s funeral, body language pro says
IT'S usually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who express their love for one another with public displays of affection. And while William, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine rarely indulge in similar displays, they put on an "unusually tactile" appearance at the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, on Friday.
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
Prince William and Prince Harry to Stand Vigil at Queen Elizabeth's Lying-In-State
Prince William and Prince Harry will lead their cousins in a solemn vigil at Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state on Saturday, PEOPLE has confirmed. William, 40, and Harry, 38, will stand at opposite ends of the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall and will be wearing military uniforms "at the King's request," according to a palace source.
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
‘Do you mind!’: rare occasions when the Queen’s temper frayed
Despite her long reign, the Queen had few outbursts to rival King Charles’s irritation with stationery
Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'
Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
