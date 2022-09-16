ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Lady Louise
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Military Uniforms#Coffin#Uk#Kensington Palace
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Popculture

Prince William and Prince Harry Reunite in Emotional Moment During Queen Elizabeth Vigil With Other Grandchildren

Prince Harry and Prince William have spent the better part of the last 10 days together amid Queen Elizabeth's funeral proceedings. The two brothers, who have felt the brunt of the family rift in recent years, joined their six cousins as the queen's eight grandchildren paid tribute to her Saturday in a touching vigil. Both Harry and William wore their full military uniforms at the request of their father, King Charles III, while their cousins wore mourning coats and dark formal dress.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'

Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

CBS News

541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy