Just days ago, former Olympic equestrian and trainer Michael Barisone was back in a New Jersey courtroom. In 2019, he was charged with the attempted murder of one of his students, Lauren Kanarek, and her boyfriend. At his trial, Barisone's legal team tried a rare strategy -- the insanity defense. They argued Kanarek used social media to push him to his mental breaking point. Barisone speaks out to "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste, in his first television interview since the end of his trial.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO