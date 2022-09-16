Read full article on original website
What caused Lauren Kanarek to take her grievances to social media?
Lauren Kanarek sought former Olympian Michael Barisone as her riding instructor, but felt she wasn’t getting the attention she paid for. Out of frustration, Kanarek took to social media.
A riding student is shot by her Olympian trainer. Will he be found "not guilty by reason of insanity"?
Just days ago, former Olympic equestrian and trainer Michael Barisone was back in a New Jersey courtroom. In 2019, he was charged with the attempted murder of one of his students, Lauren Kanarek, and her boyfriend. At his trial, Barisone's legal team tried a rare strategy -- the insanity defense. They argued Kanarek used social media to push him to his mental breaking point. Barisone speaks out to "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste, in his first television interview since the end of his trial.
911 call: Lauren Kanarek shot by former Olympian Michael Barisone
Lauren Kanarek frantically dialed 911 after being shot by Michael Barisone, a former Olympic horseman. But Barisone says he has no memory of the shooting.
