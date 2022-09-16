Read full article on original website
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spent Sunday morning in church here in Western New York. She attended Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville, along with her husband and a handful of politicians. While she was there for the service, she was invited to speak, and she didn't hold back on bringing politics into the pulpit.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fall officially begins Sept. 22 this year, but Mother Nature has already started to reveal the first few colors of the season. In the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Report that came out Sept. 14, portions of Western New York had already been sighted as having partial fall color. This is a week earlier than last year for the region, and based on that, here's what to expect this fall foliage season and some of the impacts that are behind the annual event.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to data from AAA. New York state is seeing the average price of gas drop more significantly than nationwide. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 4 cents from last...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When you’ve owned a place in Orchard Park for 22 years like Mark Ebeling, you know what the start of the Bills season brings. “I estimate 10,000 people walk by this building on a football Sunday,” said Ebeling, the owner of Danny’s, a restaurant in Orchard Park. “I don't even know how many come in. We lost track.”
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Crime Stoppers of Western N.Y. is offering a reward in hopes to find who is responsible for the murders of John Gorzynski and Detrick Clements. A $7,500 reward is being offered leading to the arrest and indictment of who is responsible for the double homicide.
NEW YORK — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated complaint about the way she handled a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year. Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation’s...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of Western New Yorkers gathered Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn't for the Bills. It was for some free fitness classes. Fitness on the Field featured yoga, Zumba, boot camps, and much more for people who attended. Organizers said they wanted to work with the Bills to make the stadium a community asset.
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State's new gun laws went into effect Sept. 1, and some lawmakers are doing what they can to overturn them as soon as possible. For example, the Niagara County Legislature recently passed a resolution opposing the new gun control laws. "The resolution not...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills starting cornerback Dane Jackson left the game in an ambulance after Tremaine Edmunds fell into and bent back Jackson's neck on a tackle with 58 seconds to go in the first half. Jackson had three tackles and 1 deflection before leaving the game. Jackson...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — So many people across Western New York and all across the state are hyped up for Monday Night Football to roll into town as the Bills take on the Titans!. You can essentially split up the day on Monday into two distinct parts: the dry...
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man who was allegedly seen lighting a fire in a dumpster behind medical offices in off Porter Road in the Town of Niagara. Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a call of a...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans Monday night at Highmark Stadium:. 1. That’s what’s called doubling down on your status as a Super Bowl favorite. How much did the Bills overwhelm the Titans?
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five keys for the Buffalo Bills in Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium:. 1. Prevent another Derrick Henry takeover. This time, the Bills should be able to keep the Titans’ running back from controlling the tempo of...
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after taking a shot to the head and neck from teammate Tremaine Edmunds who was lunging forward to make a tackle on a play late in the first half. The entire Bills team surrounded Jackson as trainers carefully...
