New York City, NY

2 On Your Side

Hochul spent her Sunday morning in a Williamsville church

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spent Sunday morning in church here in Western New York. She attended Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville, along with her husband and a handful of politicians. While she was there for the service, she was invited to speak, and she didn't hold back on bringing politics into the pulpit.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

2022 Fall Foliage Outlook for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fall officially begins Sept. 22 this year, but Mother Nature has already started to reveal the first few colors of the season. In the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Report that came out Sept. 14, portions of Western New York had already been sighted as having partial fall color. This is a week earlier than last year for the region, and based on that, here's what to expect this fall foliage season and some of the impacts that are behind the annual event.
ENVIRONMENT
2 On Your Side

WNY continues to see falling gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to data from AAA. New York state is seeing the average price of gas drop more significantly than nationwide. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 4 cents from last...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park businesses anticipate larger than normal economic success ahead of Bills season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When you’ve owned a place in Orchard Park for 22 years like Mark Ebeling, you know what the start of the Bills season brings. “I estimate 10,000 people walk by this building on a football Sunday,” said Ebeling, the owner of Danny’s, a restaurant in Orchard Park. “I don't even know how many come in. We lost track.”
ORCHARD PARK, NY
New York City, NY
Government
2 On Your Side

Ethics complaint on Cuomo repeats claims about harassment probe

NEW YORK — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated complaint about the way she handled a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year. Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation’s...
POLITICS
2 On Your Side

Highmark Stadium hosts fitness event ahead of the Bills' home opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of Western New Yorkers gathered Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, but it wasn't for the Bills. It was for some free fitness classes. Fitness on the Field featured yoga, Zumba, boot camps, and much more for people who attended. Organizers said they wanted to work with the Bills to make the stadium a community asset.
NFL
2 On Your Side

Cornerback Dane Jackson leaves game in an ambulance

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills starting cornerback Dane Jackson left the game in an ambulance after Tremaine Edmunds fell into and bent back Jackson's neck on a tackle with 58 seconds to go in the first half. Jackson had three tackles and 1 deflection before leaving the game. Jackson...
NFL
2 On Your Side

Monday night forecast for Bills vs. Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — So many people across Western New York and all across the state are hyped up for Monday Night Football to roll into town as the Bills take on the Titans!. You can essentially split up the day on Monday into two distinct parts: the dry...
NASHVILLE, TN
2 On Your Side

Bills lead Titans 17-7 in the half

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after taking a shot to the head and neck from teammate Tremaine Edmunds who was lunging forward to make a tackle on a play late in the first half. The entire Bills team surrounded Jackson as trainers carefully...
NASHVILLE, TN
2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

