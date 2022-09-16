ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver-Coated Trims Decorate Levi’s x Ambush

By Christopher Blomquist
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2qR5_0hy08JYV00

Levi’s has a new ally in Ambush.

The American denim giant and the cult Tokyo streetwear brand Ambush have created a four-piece gender-neutral denim capsule that dropped Friday. It is composed of two Tucker jackets—including a limited-edition one that will be available at Ambush only—and two pairs of jeans. The three pieces will be sold globally on the Levi’s app and on Ambushdesign.com and select Ambush stores.

The Loose Fit Trucker Jacket ($350) is in a worn, mid indigo wash and features signature silver-coated Ambush bottle cap button shanks on the chest pockets, along with a special-edition black back patch that combines the Levi’s Two Horse Pull and Ambush logos.

The more exclusive version ($800) also comes in a worn, mid indigo wash with signature silver-coated Ambush bottle cap button shanks, custom jewelry embellishments plus a special-edition, metallic silver back patch bearing the two iconic logos.

The two jeans ($280 each) are the 517TM Bootcut and the Baggy Fit silhouette also in a worn, mid indigo wash. They feature bottle cap button shanks and the black back patch merges the two logos too.

Founded by Korean American designer Yoon Ahn and her rapper husband Verbal, Ambush began as an experimental pop art-inspired jewelry line in 2008 and started producing ready-to-wear a few years later. The brand began showing in Paris in 2015 and in 2017 it was one of the top eight finalists for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. It has since become a favorite of streetwear aficionados and international musicians in the rap and pop worlds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bf3Uf_0hy08JYV00
Levi’s x Ambush/Courtesy

Ambush has previously collaborated with Bape, Reebok, Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Gentle Monster, Sacai, Bvlgari and Converse. It worked with Nike in 2020 for an L.A. Lakers Brooklyn Nets NBA collection and presented its first runway show at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year.

The Ambush collaboration , the first between the two companies, is the latest in a long list by Levi’s and other brands. Some of its most recent ones include the Levi’s x The Simpsons collection launched in March, a “see now buy now” collection with Reese Cooper in June and its second collection with Denim Tears that was released in July.

