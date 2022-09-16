Read full article on original website
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Texas A&M
Mississippi State will play its first Southeastern Conference home game of 2022 in the afternoon. The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network from Davis Wade Stadium.
Live updates: Mississippi State football opens SEC play at LSU
Mississippi State has a big challenge in its first Southeastern Conference game of 2022. The Bulldogs (2-0) open SEC play at 5 p.m. Saturday at LSU (1-1). Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will have live updates from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. This story will be updated. 8:30 p.m.: Final:...
Starkville defense comes up big as Yellow Jackets edge Louisville
LOUISVILLE — JeJuan Davis was ready. The Starkville High School football team had practiced blocking field goals all week, with the senior defensive back playing a big role. The team’s rallying cry? “Go get it, Juju,” referring to Davis’ nickname. On Friday night at Louisville,...
West Lowndes uses late surge to overpower Noxapater
The crowd at West Lowndes High School on Friday night was mostly silent while watching the crucial two-point conversion. When quarterback Elijah Johnson once again took matters into his own hands and crossed the goal line for the go-ahead score, the stadium erupted. West Lowndes had looked nearly defeated towards...
Prep football roundup: Caledonia falls to Nettleton
NETTLETON — After a bounce-back victory last week in its first home game of the season, Caledonia’s road woes continued in a 41-13 loss on Friday night. The Cavaliers (1-3) could not stop a balanced Nettleton attack that recorded nearly 500 yards of total offense in the win.
Honors College production of ‘Phormio’ to headline MSU Classical Week
In the center of the room, students adorned in togas and other traditional Roman attire address each other with language and phrases that seem somewhat out of place today. The vaulted ceiling echoes their every word. After the voices recede, applause takes its place. It is not time travel, though....
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in Mississippi State sorority theft
STARKVILLE — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a...
Franky Scott
Franky Joe Scott, 71, died Sept. 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Love Joy Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Roses and thorns: 9-18-22
A rose to the Mississippi State community, which according to a national survey of 45,000 students at 200 U.S. universities and colleges, ranks fourth in the nation for free speech. In the survey, students rate their experiences on college campuses regarding free speech. The rankings were based on openness to...
1966 Oswalt Rd
Friday, September 16th: 9a.m. - 5p.m. Saturday, September 17th: 9a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, September 18th: 12p.m. - 4p.m. PARKING ON THE PROPERTY, AS AVAILABLE--GATE WON'T OPEN UNTIL 8:15 A.M. ...
New Starkville building code aims to address dilapidated structures
STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday will host a second public hearing on revisions to the city’s unified building codes, one of which would require property owners to repair boarded up buildings within 180 days. While City Planner Daniel Havelin said most of the changes to the codes —...
Billie Faye Buxton
COLUMBUS — Billie Faye Buxton, 93, died Sept. 16, 2022, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022 at Memorial Gardens of Columbus. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to services at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lifestyle Brief: Northside Christian Church to celebrate pastor’s 25th anniversary
Northside Christian Church in West Point will celebrate the 25 year legacy of its pastor, Orlando Richmond, Sr. and his wife, Allison, next week. The event will kick off with a semi formal banquet on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the West Point Civic Center. There will also be a worship service at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the church’s main sanctuary.
CPLS, MUW Fant Library to partner for Banned Books Week
The Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System (CLPLS) and Mississippi University for Women’s Fant Memorial Library have partnered together, in addition to the MUW Department of Languages, Literature and Philosophy to focus on Banned Books-Week. Banned Books Week is held annually, with 2022’s Banned Books Week taking place from Sept. 18-24....
Waterfront restaurant and seafood market waiting on lease
Red tape continues to delay the finalization of a lease agreement between Thomas Genin of Ajax LLC, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Lowndes County Port Authority, further pushing a deal to sell the former Woody’s on the Water building at the Columbus Marina. A new lease...
Artists Take to Downtown Columbus For 10th Annual Downtown Art Walk
Main Street Columbus and the Columbus Arts Council, who first partnered in 2013 to create the Downtown Art Walk, are delighted to again bring this popular event back to downtown Columbus. This year’s event will be held on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This free, downtown event gives...
Smoke shop owner jailed for selling weed gummies
STARKVILLE — A person’s adverse reaction to consuming THC gummies led to the Friday arrest of a local business owner. THC is the primary psychoactive substance in marijuana. Akeed Abdo Ahmed Saleh, 38, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operating without...
