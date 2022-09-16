Whelan family to meet Biden • Royal Oak residents fume over porta-potty • Murder-for-hire plot in Oak Park

Read full article on original website
President Biden walks into Detroit Auto Show holding hands with Michigan Gov. Whitmer [PHOTO]
President Joe Biden walked into the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday, hand-in-hand with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her
A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
Rare white 'spirit bear' seen in Upper Peninsula
It's not every day that one catches a photo of an extremely rare species, especially in Michigan. Yet an individual in the Upper Peninsula caught a glimpse of a rare white "spirit bear" on their trail camera in early September, according to MLive. Wildlife trail camera in the western U.P. captures images...
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel Warns ‘The Lives Of Women Are On The Ballot’
Michigan voters literally have a choice in the midterms about whether they or their daughters, sisters, wives, and granddaughters can be saved if they experience life-threatening pregnancy complications. They will have to decide whether any of their female loved ones who are raped or are victims of incest, can get an abortion if they become pregnant. They will also be voting on whether to allow or prevent women in the state of Michigan from being jailed for several years if they use prescription medication or any other method to induce an abortion.
