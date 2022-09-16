Read full article on original website
Hurts, so good! Eagles QB dominant in 24-7 win over Vikings
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career, finishing with three total touchdowns as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Trying to prove he is the franchise QB for the Eagles in his second year, Hurts looked downright unstoppable from the opening drive. Hurts hit five receivers on 5-for-5 passing -- highlighted by a 19-yard strike to A.J. Brown -- and finished the drive himself with a 3-yard scoring run. In the opening win against Detroit, Hurts failed to complete a pass on five attempts and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs on the first drive of the game. Turn the ball over on downs?
Wright wins 19th, Riley and Rosario homer, Braves beat Nats
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright won his major league-leading 19th game, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Monday night. The defending World Series champions won their ninth straight home game to improve to 92-55. Atlanta began the day one game behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Wright (19-5) won his sixth consecutive decision, allowing two runs and eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings. The Braves improved to 22-6 in Wright’s starts this season, including seven straight wins. Wright threw 64 of 88 pitches for strikes. Riley hit his 37th homer, second-best in the NL, and his eighth against the Nationals in 14 games this year. He went deep in the first off Cory Abbott, his 368-foot shot barely clearing the wall in left field. Rosario connected off Steve Cishek to make it 5-2 in the seventh, his fifth homer traveling 392 feet to right.
