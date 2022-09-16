Read full article on original website
Related
signalscv.com
Barger announces $2.3 million for homeless outreach in 5th District
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has allocated $2.3 million from her discretionary funds to increase homeless outreach services across her district. In her announcement on Monday, the 5th District supervisor said the funding will support four new outreach teams that will provide services exclusively in the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley, portions of the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley.
signalscv.com
Scott Wilk | Newsom’s Green Policies Aspirational, but Not Practical
“It’s the economy, stupid.” Not much has changed since political consultant James Carville uttered those words during the 1992 presidential elections. The 2021-22 legislative session ended Aug. 31, and the governor has until Sept. 30 to decide the fate of around 1,000 bills. I’ll tell you – few will help families struggling to recoup their jobs and life savings in this semi-post-pandemic, economically difficult time, but that didn’t stop this governor and his fellow Democrats from doubling down on the state’s efforts to lead the nation in green policies.
signalscv.com
Public Health, local leaders provide resources against the dangers of fentanyl
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a health alert after four teenagers overdosed Tuesday following their purchase of counterfeit narcotic pills, and causing the death of one student on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. In the Santa Clarita Valley, local leaders continue to sound the...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party
Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
signalscv.com
Cheers to California Wine Month
Oenophiles will want to raise a glass to California Wine Month. Every September the wineries of the Golden State celebrate the grape harvest. It’s a great time to explore and taste new wines. Visit a winery in a unique setting, or a winery close to your own backyard. Cheers!
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman arrested for assaulting boyfriend
A Newhall woman was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting her boyfriend Friday after an argument, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a report of a possible domestic violence situation on the 24000 block of Cork Oak Avenue in Newhall, according to spokesman and Deputy Robert Jensen.
signalscv.com
Couple arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
A Canyon Country couple was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse Sunday after engaging in a mutual physical altercation, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for a possible domestic abuse incident on the 19000 block of Olympic Crest Drive in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.
signalscv.com
Fall into Entertainment
The Fall entertainment season is here. Not only is it NFL and college football season, but also new seasons of your favorite television shows are arriving daily, as well as films, concerts and theater. Football. Nothing says “fall” like football. In the Santa Clarita Valley, you can take in a...
NFL・
Comments / 0