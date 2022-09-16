“It’s the economy, stupid.” Not much has changed since political consultant James Carville uttered those words during the 1992 presidential elections. The 2021-22 legislative session ended Aug. 31, and the governor has until Sept. 30 to decide the fate of around 1,000 bills. I’ll tell you – few will help families struggling to recoup their jobs and life savings in this semi-post-pandemic, economically difficult time, but that didn’t stop this governor and his fellow Democrats from doubling down on the state’s efforts to lead the nation in green policies.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO