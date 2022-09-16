ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oktoberfest, Fritzler Farm Park, plus 8 things to do this weekend

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Oktoberfest in several places to fall festivals and the opening of Fritzler Farm Park, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise , it will be a warm weekend with highs in the 80s on Friday and Saturday, to near 90 degrees on Sunday. The Pinpoint Weather Team said to expect dry conditions.

Fall in Colorado: Where to see colorful leaves in 2022

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across our state:

  1. Castle Rock Oktoberfest – Sept. 17
  2. Fritzler Farm Park – Sept. 18-Oct. 30
  3. Jack-A-Lope Acres Fall Festival – starting Sept. 17
  4. Boulder Fall Fest- Sept. 16-18
  5. Denver Oktoberfest – Sept. 16-18
  6. Larkspur Autumn Harvest Fest – Sept. 16-18
  7. Telluride Blues & Brews Festival – Sept. 16-18
  8. Vail Oktoberfest – Sept. 16-18
  9. Superior Beer and Chili Fest – Sept. 17
  10. Goatflix and chill- Billy Madison – Sept. 18

You can always find events on our Community Calendar . You can also add your event to the calendar.

