Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
Democrats say they’re close on police funding and stock ban bills
House Democrats scrambling to secure a few last-minute wins ahead of the midterm elections say they’re close to reaching deals on two elusive issues — a stock trading ban and police funding — that would free them to vote on both items this month. While most of...
Fact check: Viral post backing Trump came from imposter Hallie Biden account
A tweet purportedly by Hallie Biden falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election. But a spokesperson for Hallie Biden said the account is fraudulent.
