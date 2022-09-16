ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Restoring power after truck crash in north Charlotte could take hours, Duke Energy says

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

A dump truck hit a power line Friday morning, knocking out power for around 2,000 Duke Energy customers and creating traffic issues from north Charlotte into Huntersville, authorities said.

It could be 4:45 p.m. before power is fully restored , according to Duke Energy’s outage map. By 8:15 a.m., fewer than 700 customers remained without power, according to the map. At 12:30 p.m., 583 customers had no electricity.

The downed line on Harris Boulevard left homes and businesses without power between Statesville Road and Northlake Mall, the map shows.

No one was hurt, police said.

“All traffic lights are not functioning while crews work to restore power,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter. “officers will be directing traffic and drivers should expect long delays for several hours.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShivK_0hy04A2U00
More than 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without electricity on the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, after a dumptruck struck a power line. Duke Energy

In the Statesville Road corridor, power is out from Alexanderana Road to Stumptown Road, police said.

Drivers should treat intersections where traffic signals are out as four-way stop, police advised.

“Please be patient,” police urged, “especially with the officers that will be directing traffic most of that time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WfHx_0hy04A2U00
In this image from Observer news partner WSOC, emergency crews tend to a dump truck after it struck a power line on Statesville Road in Charlotte, NC, on Friday, September 16, 2022. The wreck knocked out power to more than 2,000 Duke Energy customers. WSOC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Huntersville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
Huntersville, NC
Accidents
WCNC

Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Line#Power Outage#Traffic Signals#Traffic Accident#Traffic Delays#Cmpd News Lrb Cmpd#Cre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in shooting in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road on Sunday, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to Old Wilkesboro Road after hearing reports about a shooting shortly before 1 a.m. At the scene, police said they found 27-year-old...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 4-10

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 4-10. Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A. Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A. Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 93/A. Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
14K+
Followers
394
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy