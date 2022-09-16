Restoring power after truck crash in north Charlotte could take hours, Duke Energy says

A dump truck hit a power line Friday morning, knocking out power for around 2,000 Duke Energy customers and creating traffic issues from north Charlotte into Huntersville, authorities said.

It could be 4:45 p.m. before power is fully restored , according to Duke Energy’s outage map. By 8:15 a.m., fewer than 700 customers remained without power, according to the map. At 12:30 p.m., 583 customers had no electricity.

The downed line on Harris Boulevard left homes and businesses without power between Statesville Road and Northlake Mall, the map shows.

No one was hurt, police said.

“All traffic lights are not functioning while crews work to restore power,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter. “officers will be directing traffic and drivers should expect long delays for several hours.”

More than 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without electricity on the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, after a dumptruck struck a power line. Duke Energy

In the Statesville Road corridor, power is out from Alexanderana Road to Stumptown Road, police said.

Drivers should treat intersections where traffic signals are out as four-way stop, police advised.

“Please be patient,” police urged, “especially with the officers that will be directing traffic most of that time.”