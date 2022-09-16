Read full article on original website
Lincoln celebrates fourth annual ‘Latino Festival’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A row of flags stretched down the entrance to Lincoln’s Latino Festival. Vibrant and all distinct, they set the tone for the course of the afternoon. First and foremost, it was a celebration of the Latino community in Lincoln. “This is so significant for us...
Summer lingers on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions will continue on Monday with even hotter temperatures for some on Tuesday. A big cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday. Partly sunny, hot and humid in the Lincoln area Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid...
Another shopping opportunity in downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Neb. (KOLN) - The owner of Brick Road Boutique is welcoming shoppers in downtown Geneva to a new storefront that features a coffee bar. If you watch Pure Nebraska, then you’ll often see Megan Burda of Brick Road Boutique offering style tips. Her business started out as a mobile store. Now, she has a “brick and mortar” business as well.
Tuesday Forecast: A roller coaster sized temperature drop is headed our way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Get ready for a roller-coaster of temperatures over the next several days! Extremely hot and near-record to record breaking heat is expected for some areas on Tuesday and then a cold front will swing through and plummet high temperatures 20 to 30 degrees on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected for Tuesday and then scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday.
Monday Forecast: The last few days of summer sizzles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and steamy conditions will take over the 1011 region for the start of the week. Plus, we will have the potential to see record breaking heat Monday and Tuesday... the best chance seems to be on Tuesday. Gear up for a hot and humid start...
Two street closures to begin Sept. 19
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close portions of two streets beginning Monday. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to A Streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.
Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s Oct. 1 game against Indiana will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN. The game had previously been announced as a prime-time game, but an exact kick time and TV...
Lincoln man loses thousands in computer scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says an elderly man lost thousands of dollars in a computer scam. Sunday evening, LPD officers were contacted regarding a computer scam. LPD said the victim, an 85-year-old man reported that he’d had difficulty connecting a new printer to his computer, so he searched the model in Google and found a link for assistance.
UNL Crime Scene House helps forensic science program stand out
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s new crime scene house allows students to get hands on experience through staged crime scenes. The department said they are the only forensic science program in the Midwest with a campus and program like this. “If you look in this whole plains states area, you...
Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Employees at a downtown grocery store restrained a man who police said tried robbing them. On Friday, around 4 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Goodhue Blvd & F Street on a report of a robbery. LPD said officers...
Huskers optimism shines through prior to Oklahoma loss
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new week and a new era for Nebraska football gave fans a new sense of excitement around campus and around Lincoln. A long-time rival met a new coaching era and Husker fans showed up to cheer on their team. “New coach, new excitement,” said Jordan Vargas,...
Nebraska faces off against Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska completes non-conference play on Saturday with a renewal of one of the most historic matchups in college football history. The Huskers play host to sixth-ranked Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium in a game pitting schools who competed in the same conference for nearly a century. It’s the...
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to...
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department released the name of a 34-year-old man who died after a skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to officials, the deceased’s name is 34-year-old William Seale of St. Petersburg, FL. According to witnesses, a pair of...
Troopers locate 20 LBs of cocaine on I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80...
Huskers start fall season with win over Creighton
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team started the fall season with a 19-1 victory in an eight-inning matchup at Creighton. Seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder led the Huskers each with four RBIs while freshman Katelyn Caneda added three. In the circle, Wallace, Sarah Harness and Kaylin Kinney split time. Wallace led NU with four strikeouts and no hits.
