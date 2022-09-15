Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Gate.io Offers Zero-Fee Trading on Spot, Contract and Options Markets
After a breakthrough year for the exchange, this radical change in fees is an ambitious move to give back to the crypto community. The removal of fees on this scale is unmatched by any other mainstream exchange, making Gate.io the industry's most affordable platform for crypto trading. As a gesture...
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin May Plunge to $13,500, According to Head of Markets at IG Europe
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Continues to Slide as Dogecoin Returns to Top 10
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
FTX Cautioned by UK Financial Watchdog: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin as Price Sees Mild Recovery
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has acquired another $6 million worth of Bitcoin for $19,851 per coin on average, according to a regulatory filing published earlier this Tuesday. The Tysons, a Virginia-headquartered firm and its subsidiary, own a total of 130,000 Bitcoins that were acquired for about $3.89 billion. The company...
u.today
Whopping 1.1 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whales as They Rush to Get Rid of Shiba, Here’s Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Eternity Launched in Australia, XRP Suddenly Jumps 8%, President Who Lost $56 Million in BTC Seeks Reelection: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past weekend. Long-awaited Shiba Inu game launched in Australia, fans say it would just make money on SHIB name. According to an official announcement by the Shiba Inu Twitter account, Shiba Eternity game has been successfully launched in Australia. The game will not have a burn feature, but, as stated in the SHIB lead dev’s tweet from Dec. 30, "There is a reason for that.” However, some members of the SHIB army opined that the game will hardly be useful due to the lack of the feature in question and assumed that it could be an attempt to make money using the SHIB brand. Earlier this year, users in Vietnam had the opportunity to participate in early testing of Shiba Eternity, and the game saw great popularity in the country.
u.today
XRP Triples Funds Inflows in One Week, Remains Strong Despite Bear Market
Despite poor funds flows into crypto-oriented products, XRP has seen a three-fold increase in inflows, CoinShares reported. While the week before last saw a fund inflow of $100,000 into XRP-focused crypto products, this time it was already $300,000. XRP remains one of the few cryptocurrencies products that has continued to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Whales Dump Record 1.2 Trillion SHIB, Here's How They Wanted to Benefit Here
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Returns to Top Biggest Cryptocurrencies by Capitalization After This
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 18
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Only Asset in Green as Market Enters Bloodbath: Crypto Market Review, September 19
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Robinhood Lists Its First Stablecoin – USDC
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Prominent Crypto Analyst Has Important Warning About Ethereum
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Doge Cofounder Kind of Reminds Elon Musk about Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
u.today
SEC Suing Crypto Influencer for Promoting Shady Projects
Controversial cryptocurrency influencer Ian Balina has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Balina allegedly failed to disclose the compensation he received for promoting initial coin offerings, thus violating federal securities laws. The SEC complaint says that he received a 30% bonus from software company Sparkster to promote...
u.today
SHIB, XRP, ADA Face High Interest in Crypto Community: Santiment
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum and Its Forks Lose Massively as ETHPoW Drops 80%: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Buy Dip Sentiment Rising on Falling Crypto Market Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
30% of Shiba Inu Holders Are Now Holding for Long-Term Reasons: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0