Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Kyler Murray allegedly slapped in face by fan after Raiders-Cardinals game (Video)
Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the face immediately following the Week 2 game against the Raiders. One of the more exciting games of Week 2 was the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray...
Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bills’ Dane Jackson sustains neck injury, exits in ambulance
Buffalo cornerback Dane Jackson was removed from the field by an ambulance due to neck injury during the second quarter
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
Bills’ Dane Jackson Suffers Neck Injury During ‘MNF’ vs. Titans
The 25-year-old cornerback exited Monday night’s game after a scary collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds.
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
10 snapshots that capture the glory of NFL Week 2 comebacks
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was headlined by incredible comebacks — not just for a handful of teams, but for several clutch players who clinched the win. With the return of football comes the familiarity of a treasured storyline in sports lore: NFL Week 2 is the week of the comeback.
Atlanta Falcons nearly exorcise demons against champs
After losing a game that was ripe for the taking, the Atlanta Falcons had to travel west for a date with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were reeling after looking completely lost in a 31-10 trouncing by the current favorite Buffalo Bills, yet Vegas believed this matchup was incredibly lopsided in the champs’ favor, as evidenced by a (correctly predicted) opening line of LAR -13.5 that closed at -10.5.
Guardians magic number, explained: Cleveland closes in on playoffs (UPDATED)
For Cleveland Guardians fans wondering what their magic number is to clinch a postseason berth, we have you covered. The Cleveland Guardians have not been to the postseason since the 2020 season, where they were swept in the first round by the New York Yankees. Now, they have the chance to make a return to fall baseball.
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
Arik Armstead makes concerning accusation against Lions Dan Skipper
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead accused viral Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of using racist language on the field. The story of Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper blew up over the internet this weekend. It’s safe to say it was the feel-good story of Sunday. Skipper, a...
