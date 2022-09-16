Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Associated Press high school football state rankings through Week 4 in Michigan
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions. The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press...
MLive.com
OT thriller, league routs headline Muskegon-area football roundup for Week 4
MUSKEGON – The fourth week of the 2022 high school football season saw a wide variety of contests from lopsided league routs to overtime thrillers and we’ve got everything you need to know about how each contest played out in the Muskegon area. Below is a full recap...
Somerset County golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball top performers for Sept. 19-22
Tuesday Golf Shanksville-Stonycreek at Rockwood, 3 p.m. Girls soccer ...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Here’s what happened in Week 4 of high school football around Jackson
The Concord football team rallied to beat Maple Valley 18-16 on Friday. Down 16-6 in the third, Concord responded with a 47-yard Logan Lamb touchdown, followed by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Evans to Mekhi Wingfield. Evans was 13-for-22 passing for 195 yards. Lamb had 78 rushing yards while...
MLive.com
No. 1 West Catholic beats Holland Christian in first game at renovated stadium
GRAND RAPIDS – Life has been good for West Catholic’s football team through the season’s first month. The Falcons are ranked No. 1 in Division 6 and undefeated, and they beat Holland Christian 28-14 Friday night in their first game at their renovated stadium. While all that...
MLive.com
MHSAA tournament attendance rebounds to over 1.3 Million in 2021-22
After two school years heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan High School Athletic Association reported its tournament attendance numbers bounced back nicely during the 2021-22 school year. For the 2021-22 school year, MHSAA reported 1,327,633 fans attended its postseason competitions for which attendance is recorded. Although that total...
MLive.com
Father-son duo help Whitehall post historic rout of Montague in Battle for the Bell
Whitehall football throttles Montague 60-6 WHITEHALL – The 2022 edition of the Battle for the Bell rivalry game between Whitehall and Montague proved to be a one-sided contest as the Vikings rolled to a 60-6 win over the Wildcats in front of their home fans. The Stratton family played...
MLive.com
Photos: Whitehall football throttles Montague 60-6
WHITEHALL, MI – Whitehall football defeated Montague 60-6 at Whitehall on Friday, Sept. 16. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery. You can...
MLive.com
Last-second 42-yard field goal headlines Week 4 Kalamazoo-area prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – A dominant ground game has powered Edwardsburg for the better part of a decade, but it was the Eddies’ special teams that stepped up Friday to deliver an historic win over Vicksburg. Sophomore Carter Houseworth kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give...
MLive.com
South Christian hires Grand Valley State assistant to coach boys basketball
Taylor Johnson is South Christian High School’s new varsity boys basketball coach. Officials made the announcement on the school’s website Monday. Johnson most recently coached at Grand Valley State University, serving as an assistant under Ric Wesley the past six years. Johnson also had a two-month stint as the Lakers’ interim head coach.
MLive.com
Vote for Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 4 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI - The high school football season closed its fourth chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing into...
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
