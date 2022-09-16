ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

OT thriller, league routs headline Muskegon-area football roundup for Week 4

MUSKEGON – The fourth week of the 2022 high school football season saw a wide variety of contests from lopsided league routs to overtime thrillers and we’ve got everything you need to know about how each contest played out in the Muskegon area. Below is a full recap...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Palmer
MLive.com

MHSAA tournament attendance rebounds to over 1.3 Million in 2021-22

After two school years heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan High School Athletic Association reported its tournament attendance numbers bounced back nicely during the 2021-22 school year. For the 2021-22 school year, MHSAA reported 1,327,633 fans attended its postseason competitions for which attendance is recorded. Although that total...
SPORTS
MLive.com

Photos: Whitehall football throttles Montague 60-6

WHITEHALL, MI – Whitehall football defeated Montague 60-6 at Whitehall on Friday, Sept. 16. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery. You can...
WHITEHALL, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Golden Eagles
MLive.com

South Christian hires Grand Valley State assistant to coach boys basketball

Taylor Johnson is South Christian High School’s new varsity boys basketball coach. Officials made the announcement on the school’s website Monday. Johnson most recently coached at Grand Valley State University, serving as an assistant under Ric Wesley the past six years. Johnson also had a two-month stint as the Lakers’ interim head coach.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy