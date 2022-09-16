Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine war: Kremlin denies Russians fleeing to avoid army service as flights sell out and queues seen at border – live
Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill were reunited with their families after landing at Heathrow
Justice department cleared to review records taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – live
Judges overturn ruling that temporarily blocked investigators from the material, making clear Trump remains in legal peril
US congressman accuses LIV CEO Greg Norman of pushing Saudi ‘propaganda’
US lawmakers have questioned whether representatives of the Saudi-backed tour should be forced to register as foreign agents
The Justice Department's dilemma over prosecuting politicians before an election
As the 2022 midterm campaigns approach Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022, a federal probe into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents is testing an unwritten policy of the U.S. Justice Department. Some legal analysts have suggested that the so-called 60-day rule requires federal prosecutors to delay public actions during the final stages of an election to avoid influencing the perceptions of a candidate – or tipping the scale for or against a political party. This goal of political neutrality appears to be adhered to by Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Both have largely...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jake Tapper moves to prime time for CNN through the midterm elections
CNN Chairman Chris Licht is putting his stamp on the news channel's prime-time lineup.
Direct democracy doesn’t always deliver what you might think | Column
A statewide referendum in Kansas saw citizens overwhelmingly reject a plan to insert anti-abortion language into the state’s constitution in August. It comes as a slew of similar votes on abortion rights are planned in the coming months — putting the issue directly to the people after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
Israel rolls out new omicron-tailored COVID-19 vaccines
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel on Thursday began administering doses of coronavirus vaccines tailored to fight the highly infectious omicron variant as its health authorities urged at-risk groups and those over 65 to get the shot. The rollout of the new vaccine follows Israel’s world-leading drive to vaccinate its population early in 2021. Health officials are now voicing growing concerns about increased COVID-19 infections in the upcoming winter. Arsen Arutiunian, an official with the Israeli healthcare provider Clalit, said that there had been “big demand” for the booster since the new campaign began. He said the clinic has been flooded with phone calls from people of all ages looking to schedule an appointment. “I received all of the previous vaccinations. So far, touch wood, I haven’t been infected even though my entire family has I’ve somehow become Teflon. And as they say, keeping healthy,” said Eytan Gurfinkel, a Tel Aviv resident.
Satellite imagery shows North Korea could soon conduct submarine missile test, US think tank says
North Korea could be preparing to conduct a submarine-launched ballistic missile test and it is appears ready to do it “on short notice” on Kim Jong-un’s orders, US-based think tanks have said.New satellite imagery has revealed new construction and barges at the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of the country, which is critical to North Korea’s new ballistic missile submarine (SSB).Six news barges and vessels were detected gathered around the submarine construction hall which was not previously present, according to the 38 North, a programme of nonpartisan think tank Stimson Centre which monitors North Korea.The images were...
Comments / 0