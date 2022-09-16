Read full article on original website
Watch: Highlights from CWRU’s inaugural Innovation Week
As the opening session of Case Western Reserve University’s inaugural Innovation Week kicked off last Monday, President Eric W. Kaler took to the microphone to welcome the more than 220 people filling Thwing Center ballroom and the many others tuning in via livestream. “Innovation is an absolute key part...
Case Western Reserve University School of Law opens Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development
In the wake of the nation’s racial reckoning, new academy offers specialized courses in diversity, equity and inclusion. To incorporate training on structural bias and anti-racism in the curriculum—and the workplace—the Case Western Reserve University School of Law is launching an Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development (AILD).
National Postdoc Appreciation Week
Case Western Reserve University is grateful for the dedication, resilience and innovation of our postdoctoral scholars and fellows. To recognize their work, postdoctoral affairs will host National Postdoc Appreciation Week events Sept. 19–23. The events will kick off today (Sept. 19) with “thanks-a-latte” coffee, cookies and doughnuts in the...
Connect with other faculty parents at CWRU
The Faculty Parents’ Group is an organization, run by faculty under the auspices of the Office of Faculty Development, that provides information, support, and advocacy regarding family issues and work-life integration on campus. Members come from every school at Case Western Reserve University, and the group is open to any and all faculty members.
Karamu House CEO to direct Case Western Reserve University theater program’s fall show￼
Production is the first in a long-term commitment to collaborate. The iconic Karamu House is recognized as the oldest active African American theater in the nation. The Department of Theater at Case Western Reserve University is among the first academic theater programs in the country. A year ago, the two...
Get a free flu shot on campus
Flu shots are available for free to all Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Institute of Art and Cleveland Institute of Music students, and CWRU faculty and staff. All participants need to bring their CWRU ID. Individuals are asked to wear an outfit that allows the upper arm to be easily...
ArtSci’s Elizabeth Short discussed the effect of comic books on children’s healing
‘Seems like magic’: The healing powers of local superheroes. Fox 8 Cleveland: Elizabeth Short, professor of developmental psychology and the director of the Developmental Masters and Early Intervention Program in the College of Arts and Sciences, discussed a special type of healing that occurs in children when their healthcare providers draw inspiration from comic book characters. “Thinking about something beyond yourself and not focusing on yourself or the stress and pain you’re experiencing—that’s a very effective strategy,” she said. “The tricky part for kids is it’s hard for them to transcend time and space.”
[U]Tech changing a Google Calendar default
University Technology ([U]Tech) is making a change to a Google Calendar default. Recently, Google implemented a way to prevent meeting invitations from unknown individuals automatically appearing on your calendar. On Thursday, Sept. 22, [U]Tech will change the current default of “From everyone” to “Only if the sender is known.” A known sender is someone in your contacts list or with whom you’ve interacted. You will still see invitations from unknown senders in their email; however, those meetings will not appear on your calendar unless you respond to the email invitation.
