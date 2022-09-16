Read full article on original website
Related
Royal family given veto on use of footage of Queen’s funeral
Exclusive: Five short pieces of video removed from circulation under agreement between broadcasters and Buckingham Palace
SFGate
Music Box Buys U.S. Rights to Alice Winocour’s ‘Paris Memories,’ Pathe’s Post-Attack Drama With Virginie Efira (EXCLUSIVE)
Music Box Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Alice Winocour’s heartfelt drama “Paris Memories” which world premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight and had a gala screening at Toronto. It’s one of the five finalists for France’s official submission to the 95th Academy Awards.
Comments / 0