Gigabyte G27F2 Gaming Monitor Review: Premium Performance for a Low Price

In today’s gaming market, where relatively inexpensive consoles are delivering Ultra HD graphics at 120 Hz and 4K televisions are coming down in price, FHD monitors are getting less attention than they deserve. However, when you’re shopping for a desktop display, they can still perform at a high level while representing a small part of your system budget. For just over $200, you can get a well-made high-performance gaming monitor with 170 Hz, Adaptive-Sync, HDR and a wide color gamut.

The Gigabyte G27F2 is the second iteration of the G27F I reviewed two years ago. Upgrades include 170 Hz instead of a 144 Hz refresh rate, the addition of HDR, and better overall performance. The best part is that the price is a tad lower than before. At this writing, the new G27F2 is selling for $210, about $25 less than its predecessor, making it a good candidate to rank among the best gaming monitors .

Gigabyte G27F2 Specs

Panel Type / Backlight IPS / W-LED, edge array Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 1920x1080 @ 170 Hz FreeSync: 48-170 Hz G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth & Gamut 8-bit / DCI-P3 Response Time 1ms MPRT Brightness (mfr) 400 nits Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 Speakers None Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.2 2x HDMI 2.0 Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.2 1x up, 2x down Power Consumption 20w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 24.2 x 16.1-21.6 x 7.6 inches (615 x 409-549 x 194mm) Panel Thickness 1.7 inches (42mm) Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.3 inch (8mm) Bottom: 0.9 inch (22mm) Weight 11.4 pounds (5.2kg) Warranty 3 years

If you’re shopping in the FHD category, you won’t always find a wide gamut or HDR but the G27F2 has both. Its IPS panel covers just over 91% of DCI-P3 according to my measurements and beats most other IPS monitors in native contrast with nearly 1,400:1. While not quite in VA territory, it is visually superior to most of its competition. HDR has also been added where the original G27F didn’t support it. There’s no dynamic contrast, so you won’t see a significant difference between SDR and HDR. However, light output is a hair shy of 400 nits, meaning slightly brighter highlights and more vivid color.

Video processing has been improved, with a 170 Hz refresh rate. This gives the G27F2 a slight advantage over its 165 Hz competition. In fact, it is one of the more responsive displays I’ve tested at this price point, with a very low input lag score and a ghost-free overdrive. You also get a backlight strobe option which Gigabyte calls Aim Stabilizer. It works instead of Adaptive-Sync. Speaking of Adaptive-Sync, you can run FreeSync from 48-170 Hz and G-Sync from 1-170 Hz. Keep in mind, though, that the G27F2 has not been certified by Nvidia.

Gigabyte’s full suite of gaming enhancements is included with aiming points, timers, a frame counter and the info-rich dashboard, which monitors CPU and GPU stats in real-time. With the OSD Sidekick app, available as a free download, you can control the G27F2 from the Windows desktop and even create custom aiming reticles. The only things missing here are an LED lighting feature and internal speakers. It is otherwise a complete and full-featured gaming monitor that performs well above its price point.

Assembly and Accessories

The G27F2’s panel and stand are already assembled for you out of the box, though you can easily unsnap the panel if you’d rather use the 100 mm VESA mount for an aftermarket solution. The base attaches with a captive bolt. The resulting package is light but solid and free of extraneous play. HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included, and a small external power supply provides the juice.

Product 360

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

Styling is simple and to the point, with a thin flush bezel around the top and sides and a wider strip at the bottom. Only a Gigabyte logo adorns the front, and there’s another one in the back printed on a glossy area. You can also see the model number in shiny text down one side of the back panel. A few molded-in shapes signal the G27F2’s gaming intent, but nothing here draws too much attention. A tiny joystick is the only control. It navigates the OSD efficiently and doubles as a power toggle. In front, a white LED indicates power status, steady for on and flashing for standby. It can be defeated if you wish.

The stand offers a 130mm height adjustment and 5/20 degrees tilt. There is no swivel or portrait mode. The monitor is light enough that it can easily be turned by sliding the stand. The footprint is relatively small, and the base is just large enough to keep everything stable.

The input panel is up and underneath the left side and includes two HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.2. In the middle is a 3.5mm headphone jack, then you get USB 3.2 ports, one upstream and two downstream. There are no built-in speakers.

OSD Features

The G27F2’s OSD is more full-featured than one would expect from a $210 monitor. You get everything required for image calibration, game performance and convenience.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 8Image 2 of 8Image 3 of 8Image 4 of 8Image 5 of 8Image 6 of 8Image 7 of 8Image 8 of 8

The Gaming menu packs a lot of functionality, including the Aim Stabilizer, also known as backlight strobe for blur reduction. It reduces light output by around 20% and creates a slight phasing artifact. This is a common issue with the backlight strobes I’ve experienced, but Gigabyte controls theirs a bit better. I could see it faintly in test patterns but only occasionally in games. It works instead of Adaptive-Sync.

Super Resolution should be left off as it creates obvious edge enhancement in areas of high contrast. The G27F2 is sharp enough without help. The Overdrive has three speed options plus one called Smart OD that varies the overshoot with frame rate. It is extremely effective at reducing blur and has no downside. There were no ghosting artifacts in either Smart OD or Picture Quality modes. It’s one of the best overdrives I’ve experienced in any gaming monitor.

In the Picture menu, you’ll find six preset picture modes and three custom memories. The default is Standard and can be calibrated with the full set of controls, color temp and gamma. Speaking of gamma, it tracks perfectly at each preset. If you choose 2.2, you get 2.2. The User Define color temp is very precise and rewarded me with pro-level accuracy during testing. Among the picture modes is an sRGB option which delivers that gamut.

Other Settings has a few convenience options, including one that turns off the front LED. You can also set the USB ports to charge devices if you wish. When you’ve tweaked the G27F2 to your liking, save the settings in one of the three memory slots.

If you press the joystick, then click left, it opens the Dashboard. When you have a USB connection along with the OSD Sidekick app running, you can monitor all sorts of CPU and GPU information in real-time. Gigabyte is the only company that has this feature to my knowledge.

Pressing the joystick and clicking right opens GameAssist which includes a set of timers, a frame rate counter and aiming points. A green cross is included, and you can load up to three more custom shapes from OSD Sidekick.

Gigabyte G27F2 Calibration Settings

The G27F2 can be enjoyed without calibration in its Standard mode, but its default grayscale is right on the edge of being too blue. That is easily remedied with the RGB sliders and no matter which way you go, gamma is spot-on with the best tracking I’ve seen from any monitor at any price. Color gamut accuracy is also quite good. Below are the settings I derived from my calibration. HDR signals gray out all picture options, but color is solid there as well.

Picture Mode Standard Brightness 200 nits 45 Brightness 120 nits 18 Brightness 100 nits 12 Brightness 80 nits 5 (min. 64 nits) Contrast 50 Gamma 2.2 Color Temp User Red 97, Green 99, Blue 100

Gaming and Hands-on

No matter what I did on the G27F2, it gave the distinct impression that it should cost more than $210. I barely noticed the FHD resolution because contrast and color are so good. With perfect gamma, the contrast is enhanced further with a truly textural feel to the image. The only place I wished for a bit more pixel density was when working with small fonts, mainly on websites or spreadsheets. With plenty of screen real estate to play with, it was easy to make Word documents big enough to read easily. Editing photos wasn’t a problem either.

I tried various combinations of Aim Stabilizer, Adaptive-Sync and overdrive to find the best and smoothest motion processing for games. The Smart OD option varies the amount of overshoot to best match the current frame rate. For the most part, I was running games in full detail at 170fps but there were occasional drops to 160fps. The Smart OD kept edges sharp and blur to a minimum. With the Aim Stabilizer, I saw a few frame tears as AS was turned off. I also saw slight phasing artifacts in areas of high contrast, such as the outline of a dark object against a bright sky. Interiors looked fine with no evidence of phasing. For competition, some users may prefer Aim Stabilizer as it provides the greatest amount of blur reduction. I preferred Adaptive-Sync for my gaming sessions.

Response and control lag were non-existent in my experience. I could mow through enemies at will with quick and efficient movements of the mouse. The G27F2 responded to my every wish and whim. Though the very best players will likely benefit from a 240 Hz or faster screen, 170 Hz is plenty of speed for the rest of us.

With such tight gamma, the G27F2 makes the most of its wide color gamut in both SDR and HDR content. Though HDR doesn’t offer any more contrast, it does have better punch and brighter highlights. Color also pops a bit more. I didn’t notice any performance penalty when playing Doom Eternal or Call of Duty WWII in HDR mode and the picture was more vivid and engaging. At this price point, the G27F2 stands out compared to other inexpensive HDR screens.

I had to go back in time a bit to find enough 165 Hz FHD monitors to compare the G27F2’s performance. The group includes HP’s Omen 27i , Monoprice’s 42771 , BenQ’s EX2710S , Dell’s S3222HG and Pixio’s PXC325 . All represent the budget category, but the Gigabyte is the second least expensive. The bargain winner here is the Monoprice for $170.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

165 Hz monitors typically draw a full screen in six or seven milliseconds. If you want to guarantee 6 ms, run at 170 Hz like the Gigabyte. It is ever so slightly smoother than the others. It sits in a three-way tie for first in the overall lag contest, but for the money, it is the quickest screen of the bunch. Coupled with a best-in-class overdrive, it is my favorite, thanks to its super smooth and blur-free operation.

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G27F2 delivers a top-quality IPS panel for that low price with excellent viewing angles. To the sides, color shifts to green, but there is almost no light reduction, 5% at most. Details remain clear, with every step still visible. The top view is dimmer for sure, but there is virtually no change in color and the picture doesn’t wash out as severely as most panels do. This is much better than average performance, in my experience.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

My G27F2 review sample was an exceptionally uniform panel with no visible bleed or glow. With only tiny variations in brightness, only the meter can detect any difference in the nine measured zones. It doesn’t get much better than this, even in the professional display category.

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

Gigabyte rates the G27F2 at 400 nits but that refers to its HDR output. The SDR maximum is just over 335 nits which is plenty of light for any indoor environment. The black level is lower than most IPS panels can boast which gives it over 1,300:1 contrast, well above average. Only the Monoprice is better in this group. The two VA panels are in another league, but you’ll have to be content with low pixel density if you want to run a 32-inch monitor at FHD resolution.

After Calibration to 200 nits

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

Calibration keeps the order the same, but the G27F2 has picked up a bit of dynamic range. This result, coupled with superb gamma tracking, which I’ll show you on the next page, means the picture is super detailed, textured and saturated.

The order is unchanged in the ANSI contrast test. 1,204.2:1 is a superb result for any IPS monitor. The G27F2 benefits from good component selection and quality control.

The G27F2 and the Monoprice 42771 were close in the contrast tests, but the gap widens in favor of Gigabyte when the grayscale, gamma and color results are considered.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays . We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

The G27F2’s Standard mode delivers decent grayscale tracking that’s just a tad cool in tone. The error is subtle enough that one could enjoy the monitor without calibration. The most impressive thing is the gamma tracking. Rarely do I see such tight adherence to the standard. It rides the 2.2 line almost perfectly.

The RGB sliders are very precise and allowed me to achieve a pro-level calibration with all but one brightness step below 1dE. It doesn’t get much better than that. Gamma is still right on the money. This is phenomenal performance, especially at this price point.

If you want to use the sRGB mode, it has good gamut accuracy, but its grayscale is too cool. The error isn’t huge, but it is more pronounced than the Standard mode, which uses the wider gamut. If you plan any color-critical tasks with the G27F2, a software LUT will be required.

Comparisons

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

At 3.76dE, the G27F2’s default grayscale error is about average for the category. It’s right on the edge of the calibrate-or-not decision. It will ultimately come down to user preference. If you can make the adjustments, the gain is worth it for a low 0.68dE result. All the monitors except the Pixio make it under 1dE, which is impressive considering all of them cost less than $300.

The best test result is gamma which is about as close to perfect as any monitor can boast. The range of values covers a mere 0.04 and the average is a perfect 2.2. That is the way for a display to make the most of its native contrast. Even though the G27F2 has less dynamic range than a VA screen, it looks nearly as good because every single bit of detail is correctly and clearly rendered, no matter what the output level.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

The G27F2’s default color gamut is so close to standard that it probably doesn’t need calibration. The only issue I see here is the under-saturated red primary. This is unusual in wide gamut monitors as they are more often deficient in green. The G27F2 covers green amply and is slightly over-saturated in blue. The secondaries are only a tad off-hue, but that is fixed with a grayscale calibration which provides a visible gain in color quality.

The sRGB gamut is good too at 2.68dE average error. Red is slightly under the mark with cyan and magenta off their hue targets due to the cool grayscale tracking. It’s a shame that the RGB sliders are unavailable in this mode because they would provide an easy fix.

Comparisons

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

The G27F2 takes the color accuracy contest with a 1.28dE calibrated score. That’s on par with some professional monitors that cost many times the price. That you can get this kind of color from a $210 display is impressive. Though the Monoprice is a little less expensive, it won’t deliver the same accuracy.

Color gamut volume is also impressive at 91.71% coverage of DCI-P3. Though red is under-saturated, the G27F2 fully covers the green and blue primaries. I would still recommend a software LUT profile for color-critical work in either DCI-P3 or sRGB modes. Both are more than adequate for gaming and general use though.

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The G27F2 supports HDR10 signals by switching automatically when one is detected. All picture controls are locked out, and light output goes up by 16%.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

The G27F2 doesn’t offer any more contrast for HDR content, but there is visibly greater brightness. With 16% more light available, highlight areas have a little more punch and color looks slightly richer. The difference between SDR and HDR isn’t significant, but HDR is a little better. The Pixio’s VA panel offers greater native contrast, but the HP delivers the biggest improvement with over 9,500:1 contrast for HDR content.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

Despite the lack of HDR picture adjustments, the G27F2 has good color and grayscale accuracy. Grayscale tracking is a tad cool, but the error is hard to spot in content. The EOTF tracks perfectly except for the darkest part of the image, which is too light. That makes shadow detail more visible at the expense of true blacks. With a tone-map transition at 65%, there is plenty of bright highlight detail that adds a little extra pop to the image.

For DCI-P3 HDR content, the G27F2 is well suited. It hits all the saturation targets except 100% red which is a little under. Blue is generally over-saturated but not so much that detail is obscured. There is also plenty of green, which is better than most wide-gamut monitors can boast. For Rec.2020 material, the G27F2 hits the inner saturation points until it runs out of color between 80 and 90% saturation. Color stays on the proper hue trajectory, which again is better than more expensive wide gamut monitors in my experience. While the G27F2’s HDR won’t bowl you over with its contrast, it is very color accurate and makes excellent use of its attributes.

There are plenty of gaming monitors that can deliver high resolution, lots of color and good speed. But those extra pixels will cost you money and performance. Ultra HD is great, but even with a super-quick video card, frame rates will struggle to top 100fps. For better motion resolution and control response, it pays to reduce your resolution. QHD is a good price/performance choice, but for the best value of all, FHD is completely viable. For between $200 and $250, you can run at a sustainable 150 fps and enjoy HDR with wide-gamut color.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

For $210 at this writing, the Gigabyte G27F2 is one of the best values I’ve seen. It has all the features of premium gaming screens with 170 Hz, Adaptive-Sync, effective blur reduction and a top-notch overdrive. Its motion processing is as good or better than most displays that cost three or four times as much.

It’s also one of the few FHD monitors with extended color and HDR. Though it doesn’t offer greater dynamic range in HDR mode, it is a little brighter and with that comes more saturated color and punchier highlights. The G27F2’s color gamut covers over 91% of DCI-P3, which also puts it above like-priced competitors. And it delivers solid build quality with a bulletproof stand and thoughtful component selection.

If you’re looking for a straightforward gaming monitor that doesn’t cost a lot and won’t require a high-horsepower PC to run at fast frame rates, the Gigabyte G27F2 is a great choice. With superb picture quality and a premium gaming experience, it’s well worth checking out.

