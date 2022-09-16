ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
SFGate

Ruling nixing vote-by-mail in Delaware on hold during appeal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge on Monday halted implementation of a ruling he issued last week declaring a vote-by-mail law enacted this year is unconstitutional and that voters cannot mail in their ballots in the upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook granted a motion by the...
DELAWARE STATE
SFGate

On sidelines of UN, a push for China's abuses to be punished

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations will be judged by how it addresses China’s persecution of ethnic minorities, diplomats and human rights advocates charged Monday on the sidelines of the body’s General Assembly, calling for forceful action after a report raised the specter of “crimes against humanity.”
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy