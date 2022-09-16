Read full article on original website
Related
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
Former White House attorney warned Trump about the legal risk of holding onto classified documents nearly a year after he left office. Trump was noncommittal about returning them, report says.
The New York Times reported sources said Eric Herschmann warned Trump about the legal liability of keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
The Republican congresswoman on Monday delivered one of her first public speeches since losing her primary race last month.
SFGate
Ruling nixing vote-by-mail in Delaware on hold during appeal
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge on Monday halted implementation of a ruling he issued last week declaring a vote-by-mail law enacted this year is unconstitutional and that voters cannot mail in their ballots in the upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook granted a motion by the...
SFGate
On sidelines of UN, a push for China's abuses to be punished
NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations will be judged by how it addresses China’s persecution of ethnic minorities, diplomats and human rights advocates charged Monday on the sidelines of the body’s General Assembly, calling for forceful action after a report raised the specter of “crimes against humanity.”
Comments / 0