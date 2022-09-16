ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.

Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation's capital region from Washington state.

Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But a series of Supreme Court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave Malvo the opportunity to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in custody.

The Virginia Parole Board rejected his request on Aug. 30, finding that Malvo remains a risk to the community and should serve more of his sentence before being released on parole, state records of Parole Board decisions for August show.

“Release at this time would diminish seriousness of crime; Serious nature and circumstances of your offense(s),” the Parole Board wrote.

Malvo’s accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo, now 37, was sentenced to life without parole for the three Virginia killings. But after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional, two federal courts found that Malvo was entitled to new sentencing hearings. The Virginia legislature also passed a law in 2020 that gave juvenile offenders an opportunity to seek parole after serving 20 years .

Malvo was a 15-year-old from Jamaica who had been sent to live in Antigua when he met the much older Muhammad. Muhammad trained and indoctrinated Malvo, and in 2002 the pair embarked on a nationwide killing spree that ended with the 10 slayings in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Trial testimony indicated the shootings were a plan for Muhammad to regain custody of his children by killing his ex-wife and making her death appear to be a result of random violence.

Malvo is serving his sentence at the super maximum-security Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

Even if Malvo had been granted parole in Virginia, he also received a life prison sentence in Maryland for crimes in the neighboring state. Last month, Maryland's highest court ruled that Malvo must be resentenced for his crimes there.

Comments / 29

Audrey Wilkerson
3d ago

I'm glad they denied his parole, unless they have actually given this young man proper Psychotherapy he could possibly still be a MENACE TO SOCIETY if released out into the world. The system is broken and do not always give the proper medical attention needed to some of the criminals while incarcerated and prior to releasing them back into society. This intern allows them to return in society and potentially continue on the same path and so many innocent people pay with their lives for the disservice. Sad but facts of how things are.

Reply(2)
7
Darren Godfrey
3d ago

One of the few murderers I have sympathy for.. everyone in his life failed him.Mom abandoned him to some psycho.From the frying pan to the fire best describes his life.

Reply(9)
8
Lucille Norton
3d ago

He’s been in prison for 20 years for killing and terrorizing innocent people while they were just walking , getting gas and no matter how he was brought up he didn’t have to agree to do this. It’s just really hard to have sympathy when they hurt so many people

Reply(1)
5
