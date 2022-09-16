ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Saturday Night Live' adds four new comedians to cast

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Four newbies are joining the Season 48 cast of Saturday Night Live.

"Welcome to the cast, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker!" the SNL Twitter feed said Thursday.

The show, which won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series on Monday, kicks off its new season Oct. 1.

The additions were announced following the departures of Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari.

Cecily Strong is expected to be absent for at least the early part of the upcoming season because she is working on other projects and senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who had worked on SNL for about two decades, left the show in late August.

The plans for longtime cast members Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang, Colin Jost, Michel Che and Kenan Thompson are still unclear.

#Snl#Comedians
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

