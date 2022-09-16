ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Recipient? The Best Senior Discounts for Retirees 65 and Older

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dW0dx_0hxzx46I00
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Americans are already retired by the time they turn 65 years old, though not all collect Social Security benefits yet. The average retirement age in the United States is either 63 or 64, depending on who’s gathering the data.

Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life

Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

You can begin collecting Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62 or as late as age 70, with higher monthly payments the longer you wait. For Social Security purposes, the full retirement age is either 66 or 67, depending on when you were born.

One of the perks of hitting retirement age is that you can qualify for senior discounts at restaurants, retailers, grocery chains, hotels and other establishments. Many of these discounts kick in as early as 50 years old, with the bulk coming when you reach age 55 or 60.

Most of the discounts for those 65 and older come from arts, recreation and entertainment venues. Examples include the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Denver Art Museum, the Kansas State Parks System, the Dallas Zoo and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Retire Comfortably

Learn: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

Discover:What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

If you’re looking to save money in retirement by scoring discounts, here are some of the establishments that offer discounts beginning at age 65, based on various consumer and company sites. Keep in mind that some discounts vary by market, location and other factors.

Restaurants

Boston Market: 10% off

Taco Bell: 5% off or a free beverage

Retail

Ace Hardware: 10% off; discounts vary by location

Modell’s Sporting Goods: 10% off

Rite Aid: 20% off first Wednesday of each month; discount for in-store items only

Travel/Hospitality

American Airlines: Various discounts up to 50% off

Amtrak: 10% off

Delta Airlines: Discounted fares in certain markets

United Airlines: Discounted senior fares offered for select travel destinations



Retire Comfortably

About the Author

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0hxzx46I00

















ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

