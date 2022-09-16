Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Hurricane Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Thomas St John and adjacent islands * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until late this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 02:53:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 11:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - San Juan and Vicinity * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM DISCONTINUED FOR PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles west-northwest of Aguadilla PR or about 210 miles northwest of Mayaguez PR - 20.1N 69.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently located north of the Dominican Republic. However, Fiona`s rain bands will continue to impact Puerto Rico as it lifts northwards. Periods of torrential rains are therefore expected to continue affecting the territory, creating life threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and small streams and debris flow. Additional heavy rains tonight will only aggravate the already flooded areas and will trigger mudslides and rockfall due to the unstable soil. Trailing moisture is expected to continue to affect the region especially Puerto Rico at least through Tuesday or into Wednesday. Since the risk of winds have diminished, the tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico was discontinued. Marine conditions should gradually improve as well, but hazardous seas will prevail for the offshore Atlantic waters. Additionally, life-threatening rip currents will prevail across the local beaches at least into tomorrow. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having further impacts of extensive potential. Additional 4 to 8 inches expected across Puerto Rico. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the All-Clear signal. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lighting. Be aware of sparks that can ignite leaking gas or other flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the rain and strong winds have subsided. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off of the roof. Do not risk bodily harm in an attempt to reduce property damage. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chain saws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Use these tools according to operating manuals and safety instruction. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roof tops can be especially challenging. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone else with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions by the manufacturer. Make sure that the generator is run in a well ventilated space. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away. Also, listen for boil water alerts relative to communities whose tap water may have become non-potable. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Steele by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Steele THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRIGGS NORTHEASTERN BARNES AND SOUTHWESTERN STEELE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Davis A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS COUNTY At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pulaski, or 5 miles east of Bloomfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Davis County, including the following locations Pulaski. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-19 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Otero FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Otero. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento, Mayhill, Weed and Hay Canyon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Okanogan Valley Gusty north winds and dry conditions Tuesday .North winds will increase down the Okanogan Valley Monday night into Tuesday. Strong winds will be coupled with dry conditions Tuesday afternoon into the early evening increasing the potential for rapid spread of any new fires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703). * Winds: North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 14 to 20 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Hidalgo and southeastern Starr Counties through 630 PM CDT At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Doffing, or over Palmview, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Garciasville, Mccook, La Grulla, Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School and Abram-Perezville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Ponce by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 00:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ponce FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ponce. * WHEN...Until midnight AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 755 PM AST, River gauges indicate that Rio Inabo is out of its banks due to runoff from previous rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ponce, Coto Laurel, Aguilita, Capitanejo, Marueno and Tallaboa.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Culberson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Culberson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT/545 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY At 524 PM CDT /424 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. While rain has largely come to an end, flooding and flash flooding may continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McKittrick Canyon and Guadalupe Mountains National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Chittenden, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chittenden; Washington The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Washington County in central Vermont Southeastern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont * Until midnight EDT. * At 800 PM EDT, Gage reports show that between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen in western areas of Washington County including areas of Middlesex, Moretown, Duxbury and Waterbury. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding of creeks and streams is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Gages reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, secondary roads, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Middlesex, Moretown, Duxbury and Waterbury. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 15:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Near Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are south of Delta Junction.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 15:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...from Donnelly Dome north. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 15:49:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON The threat of flooding has ended in this area.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 04:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Wells; Williams AREAS OF DENSE FOG REMAIN POSSIBLE OVER PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog may reduce the visibility at times to one quarter mile or less early this morning over portions of western and central North Dakota. Areas most likely to be impacted are the northwest part of the state and the southern half of the central, including Bismarck/Mandan and the James River Valley. Use your low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination. Be especially cautious at railroad crossings and uncontrolled intersections. Fog should diminish by mid to late morning.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Guanica, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 20:51:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guanica; Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR GUANICA, GUAYANILLA, PENUELAS, SABANA GRANDE AND YAUCO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM AST Tuesday for portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Corozal, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 00:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Corozal; Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Corozal, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until midnight AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 PM AST, River gauges indicate that Rio Cibuco is still at flood stage from excessive runoff. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Vega Alta, Corozal, Vega Baja, Ceiba, Miranda, Monserrate and Sabana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 20:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Along the Alaska Highway from Tanacross west. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have started an upward trend for today and the threat has ended.
Comments / 0