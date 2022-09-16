Read full article on original website
Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Hurricane Watch issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Thomas St John and adjacent islands * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until late this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through this afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Flood Watch issued for Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following counties, in west central Illinois, Hancock. In southeast Iowa, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to three inches of rain fell last night which has saturated the soil in some areas. Numerous thunderstorms will occur this evening and overnight bringing an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall at some locations.
Hurricane Warning issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 02:53:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 11:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - San Juan and Vicinity * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM DISCONTINUED FOR PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles west-northwest of Aguadilla PR or about 210 miles northwest of Mayaguez PR - 20.1N 69.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently located north of the Dominican Republic. However, Fiona`s rain bands will continue to impact Puerto Rico as it lifts northwards. Periods of torrential rains are therefore expected to continue affecting the territory, creating life threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and small streams and debris flow. Additional heavy rains tonight will only aggravate the already flooded areas and will trigger mudslides and rockfall due to the unstable soil. Trailing moisture is expected to continue to affect the region especially Puerto Rico at least through Tuesday or into Wednesday. Since the risk of winds have diminished, the tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico was discontinued. Marine conditions should gradually improve as well, but hazardous seas will prevail for the offshore Atlantic waters. Additionally, life-threatening rip currents will prevail across the local beaches at least into tomorrow. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having further impacts of extensive potential. Additional 4 to 8 inches expected across Puerto Rico. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the All-Clear signal. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lighting. Be aware of sparks that can ignite leaking gas or other flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the rain and strong winds have subsided. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off of the roof. Do not risk bodily harm in an attempt to reduce property damage. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chain saws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Use these tools according to operating manuals and safety instruction. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roof tops can be especially challenging. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone else with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions by the manufacturer. Make sure that the generator is run in a well ventilated space. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away. Also, listen for boil water alerts relative to communities whose tap water may have become non-potable. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Interior TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Severe Weather Statement issued for Steele by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Steele THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRIGGS NORTHEASTERN BARNES AND SOUTHWESTERN STEELE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Tornado Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clark; Scotland The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Van Buren County in southeastern Iowa Northeastern Scotland County in northeastern Missouri Northwestern Clark County in northeastern Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pulaski, or 8 miles east of Bloomfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Milton around 730 PM CDT. Lebanon around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Cantril, Lake Sugema Campground, Lacey Keosauqua State Park, Van Buren County Fairgrounds, Keosauqua, Keosauqua Airport, Mount Sterling, Bentonsport/Vernon and Heath Memorial Conservation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 543 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pharr, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Progreso, Donna High School, Donna City Hall, Midway North, Donna Police Department, Donna Public Library, Midway South, A.p. Solis Middle School, Weslaco High School, Scissors, Alameda Park, Harlon Block Sports Complex, Sam Houston Elementary School and Weslaco City Hall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Hidalgo and southeastern Starr Counties through 630 PM CDT At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Doffing, or over Palmview, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Garciasville, Mccook, La Grulla, Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School and Abram-Perezville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fire Weather Watch issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Okanogan Valley Gusty north winds and dry conditions Tuesday .North winds will increase down the Okanogan Valley Monday night into Tuesday. Strong winds will be coupled with dry conditions Tuesday afternoon into the early evening increasing the potential for rapid spread of any new fires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703). * Winds: North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 14 to 20 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires.
Flood Warning issued for Ponce by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 00:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ponce FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ponce. * WHEN...Until midnight AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 755 PM AST, River gauges indicate that Rio Inabo is out of its banks due to runoff from previous rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ponce, Coto Laurel, Aguilita, Capitanejo, Marueno and Tallaboa.
Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hamilton, Kearny, Stanton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Kearny; Stanton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hamilton, southwestern Kearny, northwestern Grant and northeastern Stanton Counties through 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/ At 623 PM CDT/523 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Big Bow, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Hamilton, southwestern Kearny, northwestern Grant and northeastern Stanton Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Culberson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Culberson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT/545 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CULBERSON COUNTY At 524 PM CDT /424 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. While rain has largely come to an end, flooding and flash flooding may continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include McKittrick Canyon and Guadalupe Mountains National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 04:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Wells; Williams AREAS OF DENSE FOG REMAIN POSSIBLE OVER PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog may reduce the visibility at times to one quarter mile or less early this morning over portions of western and central North Dakota. Areas most likely to be impacted are the northwest part of the state and the southern half of the central, including Bismarck/Mandan and the James River Valley. Use your low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination. Be especially cautious at railroad crossings and uncontrolled intersections. Fog should diminish by mid to late morning.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 15:49:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-19 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON The threat of flooding has ended in this area.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego counties. * WHEN...From midnight EDT tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland, Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Minor flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Maine, including the following counties, Cumberland and Oxford. Portions of northern New Hampshire, including the following counties, Carroll, Coos and Grafton. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Minor small stream flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 635 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. This may cause small stream and brook flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding through the White Mountains and into western Maine. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Bethlehem, Lincoln, Naples, Franconia, Pinkham Notch, Mount Washington, and Waterford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 15:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Near Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are south of Delta Junction.
Flood Warning issued for Corozal, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 00:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Corozal; Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Corozal, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until midnight AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 PM AST, River gauges indicate that Rio Cibuco is still at flood stage from excessive runoff. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Vega Alta, Corozal, Vega Baja, Ceiba, Miranda, Monserrate and Sabana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
