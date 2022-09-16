Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Comerio, Dorado, Naranjito, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 00:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Comerio; Dorado; Naranjito; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Comerio, Dorado, Naranjito, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 807 PM AST, River gauges indicated that Rio de la Plata still is out of its banks from excessive runoff from previous rainfalls. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naranjito, Toa Alta, Comerio, Toa Baja, Dorado, Pajaros, Galateo, Rio Lajas, Candelaria, San Jose, Candelaria Arenas, Campanilla, Ingenio, Palomas and Mucarabones.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 15:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...from Donnelly Dome north. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 20:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 07:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range Significant Snowfall Above 3000 feet Tuesday Into Wednesday Snow is expected to develop above 3000 feet early on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible above 3000 ft.
Comments / 0