Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 00:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Comerio; Dorado; Naranjito; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Comerio, Dorado, Naranjito, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 807 PM AST, River gauges indicated that Rio de la Plata still is out of its banks from excessive runoff from previous rainfalls. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naranjito, Toa Alta, Comerio, Toa Baja, Dorado, Pajaros, Galateo, Rio Lajas, Candelaria, San Jose, Candelaria Arenas, Campanilla, Ingenio, Palomas and Mucarabones.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO