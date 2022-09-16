ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Candidates For Iowa Secretary Of State Debate Variety Of Election Issues

Statewide Iowa — The two candidates running to be Iowa’s top election official for the next four years are quarreling over a variety of issues, including recent changes in absentee ballot rules and how to combat election misinformation. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, the Democratic candidate, says Republican...
Rebate Can Get Farmers Tractor Rollbars For Half Price And Save Lives

Statewide, Iowa — This is Tractor Safety Day, the first day of National Farm Safety Week, and one of the biggest dangers involving farm tractors is a lack of rollover protection. A program offers Iowa tractor owners a rebate to install rollover protective structures, or ROPS. Jackie Curnick, program...
DNR seeks help in parks on Statewide Volunteer Day — Sept. 24th

Statewide, Iowa — The chief of Iowa’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau is asking Iowans to mark Saturday, September 24th on their calendars to lend a hand with sprucing up our state parks. It’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ sixth annual Statewide Volunteer Day and Sherry Arntzen is encouraging everyone who loves and uses our park system to sign up.
Subcommittee hearing covers pros and cons of “right to repair”

IARN — The House Small Business Subcommittee heard from both sides in the right-to-repair debate in agriculture. Industry Update Dot Com says lawmakers will have to consider measures that would require machine manufacturers to give customers the software, parts, and tools they want to make their own repairs. Ken...
Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals

Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
