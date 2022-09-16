2 men found dead inside car on Aspinwill Avenue

Cleveland Police are investigating after two men were found fatally shot inside a car in the city's South-Collinwood neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to authorities, an officer in the Fifth District heard gunshots and police searched the area until they found a vehicle in the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue.

A 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were inside the vehicle and both had been shot multiple times, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation later revealed that three people had been in the car when it was struck by gunfire. The third occupant, a 44-year-old man, wasn't injured in the shooting, police said.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME or detectives at 216-623-5464. A $5,000 reward may be available.

