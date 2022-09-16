ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

What You Need To Know: Trump In Youngstown

By Hanna Erdmann
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scgrq_0hxzvfyk00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Former President Donald Trump is visiting the Valley Saturday, to campaign with Senate candidate JD Vance.

The event will be at the Covelli Centre.

Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?

Like any major event that happens at the Covelli Centre there will be some rules you’ll need to follow. First off, like any concert there is a list of prohibited items:

  • Aerosols
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
  • Balloons
  • Balls
  • Banners, signs, placards
  • Chairs
  • Coolers
  • Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
  • E-Cigarettes
  • Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
  • Firearms
  • Glass, thermal and metal containers
  • Laser lights and laser pointers
  • Mace and/or pepper spray
  • Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
  • Packages
  • Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
  • Spray containers
  • Structures
  • Supports for signs/placards
  • Tripods
  • Large Umbrellas (small umbrellas permitted)
  • Appliances (i.e. Toasters)
  • And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

A representative with the rally said simply to use common sense and to be courteous of others in attendance.

“If you don’t want someone beside you also with a loud noisemaker or something besides that’s going to be distracting, don’t bring it in yourself because you won’t be allowed to take it into the arena. But, if you use that common sense I think you’ll be ok. You’re able to bring in purses and small water bottles, and things like that. But, when in doubt, go ahead and leave it at home,” said Save America Rally Representative Luke Ball.

Event representatives say the rally is an all day event. The parking lot will open early at 8 a.m. Saturday. There will be food and other vendors to check out all morning long. Then, at 2 p.m., the doors open at the Covelli Centre.

Seats are first come, first serve. Guest speakers begin delivering remarks at 4 p.m. Here is the complete list of speakers:

  • Mr. J.D. Vance, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senator for Ohio
  • Rep. Jim Jordan, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District
  • Rep. Bill Johnson, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District
  • Hon. Max Miller, Republican Nominee for U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District
  • Mrs. Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Republican Nominee for U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District
  • Mr. J.R. Majewski, Republican Nominee for U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District

It is recommended to get there as early as possible to make sure you get the seat you want.

Former Colonial House restaurant in Youngstown catches fire

“Go to Donald J Trump.com and get your tickets. you can sign up for two per individual and then other members can go and get their own tickets as well. We encourage you to go do that so we can ensure we know how many people are going to be coming and that you can get in the arena,” said Ball

One rally organizer says Tickets are not required but rally goers are encouraged to sign up on the website.
He said if you are unable to make it there will be a live stream version available to watch at home.
If you are attending you will want to arrive early as seats are first come first serve once inside

Then at 7 p.m. Saturday night, former President Donald Trump will be speaking in support of Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio mother sentenced for 2019 homicide of her two-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to the death of her two-year-old child. Tina Dayton plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges on Thursday in connection to her child’s death in 2019, court documents show. Dayton will spend two sentences consecutively, 11 years […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
People

'Hillbilly Elegy' Author J.D. Vance Risks Losing Republicans a Senate Seat in Ohio This Year

J.D. Vance, Ohio's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, continues to spark controversy as some point to contradictory stances on major issues. Vance, 38, has been very public about his mother's opioid addiction and founded Our Ohio Renewal, a nonprofit aimed at solving opioid problems. But as Politico first reported, his resume also includes working for a law firm that lobbied for Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.
OHIO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Trump announces back-to-back rallies in Ohio and North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump has announced his next two rallies. He will speak to supporters at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday and will head to the Aero Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sept. 23. Scheduled speakers at the Ohio rally include Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Rep....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WOWK 13 News

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman allegedly charged Huntington officers with scissors

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after she allegedly charged officers with scissors. A criminal complaint says that Huntington Police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of West 27th St. after a 911 hang-up call on Sunday. When they got there, a woman became enraged with the officers and then picked […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One lane of I-77N open after crash

UPDATE (11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): According to the Ripley Fire Department, the driver of the truck was transported by helicopter to a hospital. There is no word on his condition. One northbound lane has reopened. JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All lanes of I-77 northbound are closed near Ravenswood after a crash involving a tractor-trailer. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Marshall football offensive line coach resigns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Heading into the weekend ranked 26th in the nation by the Associated Press the Marshall University Thundering Herd Football Team has announced a staffing change. A statement from head coach Charles Huff says that the offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned for personal reasons. The statement goes on to say […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donald J Trump#Rep Jim Jordan#Alcoholic Beverages#Ohio Senate#Ohioans#Backpacks#Chairs Coolers Drones#Poles
WOWK 13 News

How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WOWK 13 News

Body found after man fell into the Kanawha River

UPDATE (1:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): First responders tell 13 News that the accident happened on private property. The man who fell into the river on Sunday night was doing some grading work in his yard when the accident happened. UPDATE: Emergency crews have located the body of a man who fell into the […]
CHESAPEAKE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
WOWK 13 News

Man taken to hospital after Alum Creek shooting

UPDATE (12:32 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18): West Virginia State Police have released new details about this shooting. They say a 27-year-old man was shot with a .22 caliber gun at the suspect’s residence. The man was taken to CAMC General for treatment. WVSP says the incident is still under investigation. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A […]
ALUM CREEK, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy