SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer.
Read our Crypto Portfolio review today to learn all you need to know about Crypto Portfolio before signing up with the broker (cryptoportfolio.pro) Crypto Portfolio is the best trading platform you can find if you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader. Crypto Portfolio is always on point and knowledgeable in all market aspects. To know more about this unique trading platform, read this Crypto Portfolio review.
Interestingly, Celsius already owns a crypto custodian subsidiary, GK8, but it is attempting to sell the firm as part of its bankruptcy process. Disgraced crypto lender Celsius Network has requested the bankruptcy court to allow it to resume operations business operations despite having frozen client accounts in June. “The Debtors...
