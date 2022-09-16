ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffxnow.com

Sugarland South Stream restoration to begin in the Town of Herndon

The Town of Herndon is moving forward with a multi-million-dollar contract to restore more than 1,000 feet of Sugarland Run Stream. At a Herndon Town Council meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), the council is expected to vote on awarding a nearly $964,000 contract to KBS Earthworks, Inc. to complete the project. Public...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS ‘reviewing’ Virginia’s proposed policies on treatment of transgender students

(Updated at 2:45 p.m.) New draft policies that would limit schools’ ability to support transgender students are currently under review by Fairfax County Public Schools. Unveiled Friday afternoon (Sept. 16), the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policies directs schools to defer to parents in determining accommodations for LGBTQ students, including the names and pronouns staff can use for them.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Two elevators, roof level deck and hot tub. Open: Saturday, 12-2 p.m. (Natalie Brodersen – SugarOak Realty, Inc.) 400 Ridge Road SW, Vienna. 5 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Theater room,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Rescue Reston marks 10 years with rally for open space

Rescue Reston, a volunteer organization that seeks to preserve Reston’s open space, is officially marking its 10-year anniversary. The grassroots organization plans to host a rally on Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to celebrate its efforts to protect Reston’s recreational open space. Rescue Reston formed in 2012 in...
RESTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Herndon, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Herndon, VA
ffxnow.com

MPAartfest returns next month with art galleries, live music and food trucks

The McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is kicking off fall with a celebration of the culinary, visual, and musical arts. The McLean Project for the Arts will bring its annual MPAartfest back early next month. The 16th annual MPAartfest is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, in McLean Central Park (1468 Dolley Madison Blvd).
MCLEAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy