ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dredge project to begin soon on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9CYp_0hxzuEJ200

Work to begin soon on Schuylkill River dredge project to address flooding problems 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Work will begin soon to dredge the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems near Boathouse Row.

Congress has provided $8 million in funding to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.

That money is coming from the infrastructure bill.

Congress also gave the Army Corps a $500,000 for the Army Corps' Delaware River, Philadelphia to the Sea Project.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Local firefighter heads to Puerto Rico to assist emergency crews with Hurricane Fiona flood victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Fiona has swept through Puerto Rico wreaking havoc and it hits home for many here in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department has sent one firefighter to help flood victims and emergency crews.  "My family pretty much is doing okay. My extended family, they're really struggling because they live in the mountains and that's where they have the most damage, especially the floods," Suzzette Ortiz, a Puerto Rico native living in Pennsauken, said. Ortiz says her family in San Juan is without power and water. "It's nerve-racking because after five years the island is still working to rise...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Independent investigation into deadly Pottstown explosion begins

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Hale Street in Pottstown, debris still fills the lot where a home once stood. Tarp still covers houses and many residents say they still haven't recovered."It's been real rough because everything I worked for went down the drain for the time being," local resident Kenneth Cotton, Jr. said.Cotton says he was home May 26 when the explosion rocked this small town making his home unlivable. Five people died as a result - four children and their grandmother."I remember coming out my house and seeing the kids laying in the street. And as a father my...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Upgrades to Chestnut Street Bridge wrapped up, improving safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Getting around in Center City should now be easier and safer. PennDOT and local officials have unveiled upgrades to Chestnut Street and the Chestnut Street Bridge.The $105 million project finally wrapped up after 5 years of construction. The improvements include wider sidewalks, a separate bike lane and the first bike signal in the state. City officials say the project is critical for safety and accessibility to the area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Crews find propane tank at site of Pottstown home explosion that left 4 children, grandmother dead

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Now for an Eyewitness News exclusive. Only CBS3 was there in Montgomery County Monday as crews recovered a propane tank from the site of a Pottstown home explosion.Five people, including four children, were killed back in May. On Monday, several families who were forced out of their homes are now doing their own independent investigations. That's why many of these crews are on the scene. And that tank looks like the focus of much of the investigation. Meanwhile, this neighborhood looks similar as it did back in May, with streets closed off and homes in disrepair.On Monday, experts for...
POTTSTOWN, PA
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting long-awaited refund after contractor never started work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Eyewitness News is getting results. A Bucks County man credits CBS3 for getting him a long-awaited refund after we reported that the man's contractor never started home-improvement work he promised to do months ago. Last week, Mark Zdanowicz showed Eyewitness News an old fence in the backyard of his Levittown home that he's been wanting to replace. He hired a contractor named John Wiley, of Advanced Fence Systems, to do the work.Zdanowicz said he gave Wiley a $2,000 deposit in April, but he never showed. "We had a date scheduled for the end of May," Zdanowicz said. "Came...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schuylkill River#Delaware River#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Army Corps
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Parking Authority to install several new red light cameras in the city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heads up for drivers, Philadelphia is gearing up to add more red light cameras across the city. One of the most prominent locations is right outside the art museum.The light at Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval - right by the Rocky statue - will get a camera.The Philadelphia Parking Authority also plans to put new cameras at South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and J.F.K. Boulevard.The P.P.A. is just waiting for the mayor to sign off on the locations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 dead after small airplane crashes in Cumberland County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Two people were killed after a small plane crashed in a residential yard in Cumberland County on Monday afternoon.According to the FAA, a single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed on Parvins Mill Road in Deerfield Township, around 2:15 p.m.The plane barely missed nearby homes. No one on the ground was injured. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The road is currently closed for the investigation. 
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
DELCO.Today

Lawrence Park Center Renovation Part of Federal Realty Strategy

A re-imagined Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall.Image via Federal Realty. Federal Realty is conducting a multi-million dollar renovation of the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall that includes streetscape upgrades and adding small-shop space, part of a strategy to transform its portfolio in the inner suburbs, writes Kari Glinski for Federal Investment Trust, in an article appearing at Rebusiness Online.
BROOMALL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Most Popular Airbnb Listings in, Near Philadelphia

The most popular Airbnb rentals within a short drive of Philadelphia include an Instagram-able 'Pretty in Pink' house in the city, a distinct mid-century home with a wavy roof just across the Delaware River, and a Miami-esque villa in the Poconos, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The uniqueness of some...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman

Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn Ph.D. student leads charge to build new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia

Jay Arzu, a second-year Ph.D. student at Penn’s Stuart Weitzman School of Design, is leading a campaign to construct a new subway line in Northeast Philadelphia. The proposed line, which will be called the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, would stretch as far north as Neshaminy in Bucks County, Pa., and will continue south to Center City, according to Arzu. The line will also connect to the Broad Street Line and extend the Market-Frankford Line by one mile. The line — which could take the form of either an elevated line or a subway — would provide Northeast Philadelphia residents faster and more convenient transportation to Center City, Arzu said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New initiative underway to get drivers to slow down in Germantown amid several hit-and-runs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed another person in the city's Germantown section. The driver, instead of stopping to help, took off. Now, a new effort is underway to get drivers to slow down. Surveillance video shows a pickup truck slamming into another vehicle, sending the car spinning, at the intersection of Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Video shows a row of parked cars getting smashed. "We heard a real hard thump," resident Aisha Ware said. "We looked out the window, a tow truck was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
78K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy