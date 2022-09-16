Read full article on original website
Related
literock973.com
Ithaca’s Waffle Frolic to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The owners of Waffle Frolic say they’re closing. In a Facebook post, the owners say the breakfast and brunch spot on the Commons will close October 15th. It first opened in 2010.
literock973.com
Cornell Police announce arrest in vehicle theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police have arrested and charged someone with the theft of a vehicle from a campus parking lot. The Jeep was reported stolen last Saturday, and police announced Thursday an arrest was made. The unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, which are felonies.
Facing irate taxpayers, 2 Central NY towns drop efforts to keep property assessments current
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year. The town boards in Lysander and Van Buren voted recently to stop reassessing every...
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
literock973.com
Owego Apalachin adding new school resource officer
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Owego Apalachin Central School District is adding a new school resource officer. Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy tells WBNG-TV the district already has one full-time SRO in an elementary school. Another elementary school in Owego will have an SRO in early November. The middle...
WHEC TV-10
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
Man dies due to chemical explosion in Susquehanna County
WYSOX, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Bradford County. According to the coroner, Jeremy Lanzo died after a workplace accident Tuesday morning in Standing Stone Township. Officials say Lanzo died after a chemical explosion while at work at a water treatment facility. OSHA is investigating the death.
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Power largely restored for thousands after tractor trailer knocks down wires
Update 6:43 p.m.: Power is largely restored for customers in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, according to the National Grid outage map. The map reports 41 people are still without power after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines Saturday afternoon. Original article:. Cicero, N.Y. — Almost 3,000 residents are without...
Police looking for Kirkwood burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an individual who was involved in a September 15th burglary.
WETM
Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
10-year-old hospitalized after truck runs red light in Clay, deputies say
Clay, N.Y. — A 10-year-old child was hospitalized after a truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in Clay on Saturday, deputies said. At 9:44 p.m. a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling north on Henry Clay Boulevard when it ran a red light, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Binghamton man sentenced for robbing cab driver
n January of 2022, James B. Lynch, 31 of Binghamton, forcibly stole $80 from a cab driver inside of the driver's cab on Pleasant Avenue in the City of Binghamton.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
WHEC TV-10
Police officer in Geneva seriously injured taking domestic violence suspect into custody
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A police officer in Geneva was seriously injured taking a domestic violence suspect into custody. Police say it happened Wednesday on Routes 5 & 20. They only intended to interview Justin Lloyd, but determined they had to take him into custody to protect the victim.
Police looking for Apalachin man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant.
Homeowner injured after drunk driver crashes into Geneva living room
American Red Cross also responded to the scene and members are currently assisting two other adult residents with emergency housing.
Upstate New York Festival Honors A Food You May Have Never Heard Of
In the Upstate New York village of Naples, there is a festival you may have never heard of. Naples New York is known by many as the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’ and home to the annual Historic Naples Grape Festival. Have you ever heard of Grape Pie before today?
Woman accused in North Side killing was driver, shooting was drive by, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — New details emerged this week in the June killing of Dasheem East including that a 19-year-old woman was driving a car when a passenger opened fire on the man. Arianna Bailey was the driver in the June 20 killing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Whalen said in...
Man charged with rape in Johnson City
On September 10th, the Johnson City Police Department responded to a location within the Village after receiving a report that a sexual assault had occurred at that address.
Comments / 0