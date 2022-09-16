Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow's occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.
Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Mr Trump added.President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in London over the weekend to pay their respects during the Queen’s memorials.“Our hearts go out to...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0