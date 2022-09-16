ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Major I-285/GA-400 eastbound construction begins near Roswell Road

By Blue Tannery
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4Nzd_0hxztMKd00

A press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation states that if the weather holds this coming week, the GDOT’s construction contractors will break ground on a new I-285 traffic pattern near the Roswell Road exit. Drivers headed east looking for Glenridge Drive or GA-400, also known as SR-400, must exit earlier, just before the Roswell Road overpass.

WSB’s Doug Turnbull says that “the biggest change is that drivers will have to exit earlier to reach GA-400 and Glenridge Drive, just as they have had to do when other new ramps in this project have opened.”

“The advantage is that this is a wider, longer ramp, so it can handle way more traffic than the current narrow, temporary ramps. The new big ramp will be extremely helpful for when GDOT has to block part of I-285 later this year, [causing] a giant jam.” Turnbull said.

A traffic pattern known as a collector-distributor system will manage volume entering and exiting the main interstate lanes. The opening represents a key step towards the I-285 lane reductions planned for later this year.

The GDOT has indicated that drivers could expect the construction to wrap before the end of next year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

