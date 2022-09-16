ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Voter registration numbers might not be a useful predictor of election results

By Alex Whitney
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0gyC_0hxzsurm00

There isn’t much that brings voters out for mid-term elections.

But the supreme court’s decision in June to overturn Roe V Wade caused a surge in voter registrations in states across the country.

According to publicly available voter information, states like Pennsylvania and Kansas saw big jumps in voter registrations, particularly among women.

But here in Nebraska, that wasn’t the case.

“It's about what we would expect. We currently have around 1,240,000 Nebraskans registered to vote and that’s what we would anticipate at this point,” said Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

Nebraska traditionally has a large majority of its voters registered as Republicans and 2022 is no different, but those numbers might not be telling the whole story.

Between 2021 and 2022, Nebraska Democrats lost around 12,000 voters and Republicans gained around 10,00 in that same time period.

But despite the shift of more than 20,000 voters, Nebraska had its most competitive District 1 race in decades during this summer’s special election.

“We know that we have support from Democrats and Republicans as well as independents. You might have the numbers showing on paper but when we look at the support and where it's coming from we see support from all parties,” said Precious McKesson, Executive Director of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Nebraska Dems are also polling historically well in Nebraska’s 2nd district race between Don Bacon and Tony Vargas and McKesson says Roe V Wade’s impact on the race is impossible to ignore.

“I think with the Dobbs decision and what is going on in Kansas, we saw Kansas show up. I think that momentum is showing and people are now seeing there is a way we can still be able to have democracy and still be fair and let women have that choice,” said McKesson.

Along with abortion, ballot initiatives could also provide motivation for voters to head to the polls.

The initiatives aren’t presented along party lines though, adding another layer of unpredictability to election outcomes.

“We also have some initiatives on the ballot with Voter ID and minimum wage. I expect those issues on the ballot will bring people to the polls as well," said Evnen.

If you are of voting age it is your civic duty to register to vote and participate in the upcoming elections, regardless of who you vote for. There isn’t a better chance to register, or update your registration, than National Voter Registration day coming up next Tuesday, September 20.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska ballot finalized

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s general election ballot has been finalized. Secretary of State Bob Evnen says his office has finalized the list of candidates and ballot measures for the Nov. 8 general election. The final list was certified on Friday, Sept. 16. “My office has finalized the certification...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Nebraska Congressional Delegation Scores Low on “Democracy Scorecard”

(Lincoln) -- The top issue for voters heading into the November elections, even above jobs and the economy, is a growing fear American democracy is under threat, according to a recent poll. A new "Democracy Scorecard" released by the nonpartisan group Common Cause aims to help voters evaluate their Congressional...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Kansas Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
Local
Kansas Elections
wnax.com

More Nebraska Property Tax Cuts

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a news conference last week to highlight the progress made in tax cutting. He said taxes have been reduced by almost twelve billion dollars, including ten billion dollars in property taxes. Senator Tom Briese of Albion says there is noticeable progress…. Briese says taxpayers...
NEBRASKA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government

Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vargas
News Channel Nebraska

World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Several counties in southeast Nebraska are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued the watch Saturday evening. It will remain in effect until midnight. Nebraska counties included are Jefferson, Gage, Lancaster, Saline, Pawnee, Otoe, Richardson, Nemaha, Cass, Sarpy Douglas and Johnson counties. In Kansas, Washington,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Memorial Forest dedicated in Sunday ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. — By 2024, the Nebraska chapter of Honor and Remember hopes to have planted 7,100 trees. The trees will represent each of the 7,100 Nebraskan military members and first responders killed in the line of duty. The first seven trees, representing the branches of the armed forces...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Democrats#Dems
iowapublicradio.org

Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it

Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

State Patrol completes summer-long enforcement campaigns. The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy