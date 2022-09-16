ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Carroll County family offers $5000 to help find missing teen

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Lanterns floated into the night sky over Carroll County Sunday night as the search for 17-year-old Kaylee Jones is now in its third month. Daniel Jones, her father, says the reward for information on the whereabouts of his daughter is $5000. "My daughter means everything. Our...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
Coweta County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
californiaexaminer.net

A Missing Woman’s Body Was Found In A Car Off Interstate 20

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have found the body of a woman who went missing after leaving a bar in Hapeville. The investigation began after the woman was seen leaving the establishment. Yolanda Brown, 53, was last seen leaving the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville, which...
HAPEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver with 2 kids in car shot before crashing SUV into DeKalb County home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County said a driver with two kids in his car was shot before crashing his SUV into a car and a home in DeKalb County Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene on Ashley Lane, where she saw a silver SUV with at least twelve bullet holes in the rear driver side door. The car was crashed into another car and a house.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Newnan Times-Herald

Deputy injured, three juveniles arrested in fair fracas

Three juvenile males were arrested on Saturday after they engaged in a fight at the Coweta County Fair, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, one Sheriff’s Deputy injured his knee while trying to break up the altercation. The deputy required medical attention on the scene, and went to a doctor for his injury Monday.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange dad charged with kidnapping

A LaGrange father is facing a kidnapping charge after woman claims the man would not let her out of his car. Deputies say six children were in danger as well.
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Gunman on the run after shooting into LaGrange home

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are searching for a gunman on the run after shooting into a home late Sunday night. Officials tell FOX 5 at around 11:15, officers with the LaGrange Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Juniper Street after reports of shots firing. According to...
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy