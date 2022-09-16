Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton County police looking for help finding missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday
Clayton County police are looking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Friday. Police say Liliana Romero left her home on Friday and hasn’t returned since. Clayton County Police officers responded to the 3000 block of Grant Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294, about...
fox5atlanta.com
Carroll County family offers $5000 to help find missing teen
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Lanterns floated into the night sky over Carroll County Sunday night as the search for 17-year-old Kaylee Jones is now in its third month. Daniel Jones, her father, says the reward for information on the whereabouts of his daughter is $5000. "My daughter means everything. Our...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot, killed in Gwinnett county neighborhood
LILBURN, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a Gwinnett county neighborhood. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Burns Road in Lilburn for a report of a person being shot. Officers found a...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13-year-old boy found dead in woods in Lithonia, city officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy was found dead near a trail at a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The city of Lithonia said the teen was found dead in the woods near Lithonia Park and...
californiaexaminer.net
A Missing Woman’s Body Was Found In A Car Off Interstate 20
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, detectives have found the body of a woman who went missing after leaving a bar in Hapeville. The investigation began after the woman was seen leaving the establishment. Yolanda Brown, 53, was last seen leaving the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville, which...
Driver with 2 kids in car shot before crashing SUV into DeKalb County home, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County said a driver with two kids in his car was shot before crashing his SUV into a car and a home in DeKalb County Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene on Ashley Lane, where she saw a silver SUV with at least twelve bullet holes in the rear driver side door. The car was crashed into another car and a house.
Parent of 7-year-old found floating in lake pleads guilty to her murder, DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that on Thursday, September 15, Milan Wash pled guilty to the 2016 murder of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash. Wash, the biological parent of the victim, called 911 to report her daughter missing on June 30, the day after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for motive in deadly shooting
The Gwinnett County police say they're investigating a homicide in Lilburn. One man has been pronounced dead outside an auto detailing business located on Stone Mountain Hwy.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Gwinnett County apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that ended with one man killed and another left fighting for his life at an apartment complex over the weekend. Officials say shortly before 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a person shot call at an apartment building...
DeKalb County woman wanted for insurance fraud after claiming her car was stolen
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing charges for insurance fraud after reporting her car stolen. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said that Yvette Williams, 34, has been charged with insurance fraud. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In July of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newnan Times-Herald
Deputy injured, three juveniles arrested in fair fracas
Three juvenile males were arrested on Saturday after they engaged in a fight at the Coweta County Fair, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, one Sheriff’s Deputy injured his knee while trying to break up the altercation. The deputy required medical attention on the scene, and went to a doctor for his injury Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
LaGrange dad charged with kidnapping
A LaGrange father is facing a kidnapping charge after woman claims the man would not let her out of his car. Deputies say six children were in danger as well.
Man found with gun, drugs in Clayton County hotel room
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is facing charges after police found a gun and drugs in a hotel room in Clayton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, Clayton County police executed a search warrant at the Western Inn Suites at 4887...
Police searching for car after parking deck shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Atlanta
An overnight shootout in an Atlanta parking deck has left one person dead, police say. According to Atlanta police, they were called to a parking deck at the Berkeley Heights apartment complex on Northside Drive just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found three people near the fourth floor...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 53-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Monica Boti, 53, of...
Police looking for suspect that shot inside of an occupied home in LaGrange
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police looking for answers and possible suspects after a LaGrange home was shot up. Early Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m., LaGrange Police were called out to 808 Callaway Avenue about gunshots fired into a home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Gunman on the run after shooting into LaGrange home
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are searching for a gunman on the run after shooting into a home late Sunday night. Officials tell FOX 5 at around 11:15, officers with the LaGrange Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Juniper Street after reports of shots firing. According to...
Member of notorious street gang sentenced after videos showed him celebrating after murder
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the “Drug Rich” street gang is set to spend the rest of his life in prison. A DeKalb County Superior Court Judge sentenced William Moore-Earvin, 26, to life without parole plus 45-years. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Comments / 0