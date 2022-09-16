Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Central Florida pub opens 5 hours early to serve mourners, honor queen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday, a group of people gathered to remember Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando. The Pub along International Drive opened its doors to the public early for anyone interested in taking time to remember the queen. The Pub’s opening was hours ahead of its normal opening time....
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is one of the most wonderful states in the country so if you have never visited, make sure you do, at least once. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Florida that you can easily explore in a weekend, but you can also plan a longer vacation, if you have more time on your hands.
fox35orlando.com
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25
The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celebrate National Queso Day with a free side of queso
ORLANDO, Fla. — To celebrate National Queso Day Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering all guests a free side of queso. Queso lovers can head to one of 650 Moe’s locations nationwide and get a free side of queso with no purchase necessary. The Mexican-style cuisine chain also...
click orlando
Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
click orlando
Volusia company sold defective hot tubs on Facebook, customers claim
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A business owner sued by Oklahoma’s Attorney General for allegedly selling defective hot tubs and failing to honor warranties recently opened a new spa company in Volusia County that is the subject of similar consumer complaints, News 6 has learned. Revive Spas and More,...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)
Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1A
Flagler Beach is located on the Atlantic Ocean roughly 20 miles north of world famous Daytona Beach. It's much less crowded and touristy than Daytona though, and much more of a small town local beach.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing These Florida Locations
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
click orlando
International travel up nearly 300% at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – More international passengers are making their way through Orlando International Airport, which has seen a nearly 300% increase in international travel over 2021, according to a release by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. The release says that international passenger traffic at OIA continued to climb in...
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Hurricane center watches new disturbance in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on a new tropical wave as Hurricane Fiona was ravaging Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. As of Monday afternoon, the wave was several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands and was producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
torquenews.com
Is Tesla Planning a Giga Factory in Florida?
Tesla could be planning a giga factory in Orlando, Florida. Here's one person's opinion on why this is a good idea. Elon Musk said that Tesla would most likely announce a new giga factory later in 2022. According to Warren Redlich, here's why a giga factory in Orlando, FL makes sense.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)
Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
Villages Daily Sun
Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring
The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
click orlando
‘The best outcome is survival:’ SeaWorld Orlando shares update on rescued baby dolphin
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando says a rescued baby dolphin is recovering well after being helped by teams at Clearwater Beach earlier this summer. The male calf was rescued back on July 20 after being found with life threatening injuries sustained from entanglement in crab trap lines. Teams from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) transported the dolphin to a backstage area at SeaWorld for urgent medical care and rehabilitation.
spacecoastdaily.com
2022 Space Coast HBCA Parade of Homes to Showcase Latest Trends, Technology and Temptations
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prepare to drool because the Space Coast Home Builders and Contractors Association’s Parade of Homes is back, with all the latest trends, technology and temptations that make a house a home you never want to leave. The Parade, which opens Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 10, offers an opportunity to get acquainted with Brevard’s best builders.
mynews13.com
5 things to know about 'A Nightmare on Church Street'
Downtown Orlando is about to snap back to its Halloween heyday, but for one night only. This weekend, we're On The Town with an early look inside a Church Street landmark. Orlando's “famous” Halloween costume party returns. After 20 years, "A Nightmare on Church Street" comes back to life in Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon.
florida-backroads-travel.com
LONE CABBAGE FISH CAMP
8199 W. King Street (State Road 520) When you are driving east on State Road 520 after leaving Orlando on the Beachline Expressway (State Road 528), you will go through many miles of Old Florida wilderness on your way to Cocoa. This quiet stretch of highway is a refreshing change...
Comments / 0