ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Person killed in near north side Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bicyclist hit and killed in Boone County

A Zionsville man was killed while riding his bicycle in Boone County. Broad Ripple residents frustrated about ongoing violence. Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s …. Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for …. Officer Seara Burton dies. Woman arrested in for hitting and killing man on …
BOONE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man arrested in murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot, killed overnight on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD. Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road, on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Broad Ripple residents frustrated about ongoing violence

On Sunday, IMPD responded to a stabbing just after 2 a.m. along Guilford Avenue, near the Kassebaum Building. Broad Ripple residents frustrated about ongoing violence. Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s …. Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for …. Officer Seara Burton dies. Woman arrested in for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#West Side#Daycare#Violent Crime
cbs4indy.com

Greensburg home robbed by men with crowbar

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Two men face felony charges after police say they robbed a home Sunday. The Greensburg Police Department said the robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive. Officers on the scene learned that two men entered the residence armed with a crowbar. They demanded electronics, cash, cell phones and firearms.
GREENSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in camper

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A concerned woman’s plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges. The Bloomington Police Department said officers started investigating after the woman brought the teenage girl to the department, expressing her concern about her wellbeing. When police talked to the girl, court documents detail the living conditions her parents have been keeping her in.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police...
FRANKFORT, IN
cbs4indy.com

Student tased outside of Southport High School homecoming dance

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The Southport High School homecoming dance ended with a fight and a student tased. Southport police said Friday night around 9 p.m., students were leaving the dance. A fight started between several of the students and police responded. It’s not clear why, but an officer on scene tased a student. Southport Police didn’t provide any clarification on the condition of that student or which officer fired the taser.
SOUTHPORT, IN
cbs4indy.com

Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy