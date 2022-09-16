Read full article on original website
Person killed in near north side Indy shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
New Palestine man accused of firing handgun outside of home while youth baseball teams played nearby
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Palestine man was arrested after police say he fired a gun multiple times outside of his home while Little League baseball games were playing nearby. According to court documents, several people called police on Friday, September 16 to report shots fired at a...
Court docs: Kokomo officer broke man’s nose in road rage fight, told colleague ‘no one could know about this’
KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo police officer broke a man’s nose during a road rage confrontation that led to a battery charge, investigators say. Court documents revealed that Roy Smith told a colleague that “no one could know about this” when explaining what led to his injured wrist less than a month after the encounter.
Bicyclist hit and killed in Boone County
A Zionsville man was killed while riding his bicycle in Boone County. Broad Ripple residents frustrated about ongoing violence. Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s …. Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for …. Officer Seara Burton dies. Woman arrested in for hitting and killing man on …
Columbus man arrested in murder investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Man shot, killed overnight on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD. Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road, on a report of a person shot.
Broad Ripple residents frustrated about ongoing violence
On Sunday, IMPD responded to a stabbing just after 2 a.m. along Guilford Avenue, near the Kassebaum Building. Broad Ripple residents frustrated about ongoing violence. Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s …. Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for …. Officer Seara Burton dies. Woman arrested in for...
Indy neighborhood suffers second homicide within 3-day span
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following an overnight shooting on the city’s near west side. Just after 10 o’clock Sunday night, police said 45-year-old James Loynes was shot to death inside a home near 10th and Centennial. “I started crying. I just couldn’t believe it,”...
Greensburg home robbed by men with crowbar
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Two men face felony charges after police say they robbed a home Sunday. The Greensburg Police Department said the robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive. Officers on the scene learned that two men entered the residence armed with a crowbar. They demanded electronics, cash, cell phones and firearms.
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection...
Indy police pursuit ends in fatal crash on I-465, killing 1 and injuring others
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning on I-465 southbound after the subject of a police pursuit began driving the wrong way at mile marker 12. According to police, a vehicle pursuit is what led to the crash however it was called...
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for ‘Pets Healing Vets’ organization
A Hamilton County teen who's celebrating his birthday month by raising money for a good cause. Hamilton County teen uses birthday to fundraise for …. Broad Ripple residents frustrated about ongoing violence. Judge considering temporary injunction on Indiana’s …. Officer Seara Burton dies. Woman arrested in for hitting and...
Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in camper
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A concerned woman’s plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges. The Bloomington Police Department said officers started investigating after the woman brought the teenage girl to the department, expressing her concern about her wellbeing. When police talked to the girl, court documents detail the living conditions her parents have been keeping her in.
Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police...
Student tased outside of Southport High School homecoming dance
SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The Southport High School homecoming dance ended with a fight and a student tased. Southport police said Friday night around 9 p.m., students were leaving the dance. A fight started between several of the students and police responded. It’s not clear why, but an officer on scene tased a student. Southport Police didn’t provide any clarification on the condition of that student or which officer fired the taser.
Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road.
‘Evil person’: Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 8:03 a.m. from a victim who claimed that he and another person...
