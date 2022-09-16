ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

5 On Your Side

Enter for your chance to win a Fire Stick

ST. LOUIS — Download the 5 On Your Side app to get to the entry form for your chance to win one of 50 Amazon Fire Stick Lites. The Fire Stick Lite is worth $29.99. Download the app for iPhone or Android here. Fire Stick Sweepstakes. OFFICIAL RULES. 1....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Eckert's Millstadt Farm reveals new corn maze design for St. Louis City SC

MILLSTADT, Ill. — Eckert's Millstadt Farm just opened their brand new corn maze celebrating St. Louis City SC. "It's exciting because you never know who's going to like the design or how it draws people here. We've had the Cardinals, we've had the Blues, we had health care workers when it was, you know, COVID year. And so this was just something special, we tried to come up with what is out there now, what's new that we can help promote too," Eckert's Millstadt Farm Manager Sarah Lanxon said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire damages Vin de Set restaurant Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – Rooftop bar and bistro Vin de Set, just south of Downtown, was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the restaurant located on Chouteau near 21st Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the rooftop bar. The fire spread to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Volunteers Replace Train Deck

Over the summer, volunteers from Spire Energy spent time rebuilding the train station deck at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, turning the back deck into an independent learning space. Lessons there will teach children about the connection between transportation and the environment. Volunteers also helped with a new rain garden trail project. Projects were funded by grants from Spire. | photo courtesy of Spire Energy.
KIRKWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream franchisee seeks new St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS — A new franchisee of Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, the Bettendorf, Iowa-based chain known for its "Taco Joe" pizza, is planning to open a new St. Louis location. Travis and Heather Potts are looking to bring the brand back to St. Louis after another location shuttered the Happy Joe's in Marlborough in south St. Louis County last month, according to a press release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

Bricklayers bannering Chesterfield Mellow Mushroom

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Bricklayers Local 1 is picketing and bannering the new Mellow Mushroom here at 15525 Olive Blvd. because its general contractor, Knoebel Construction, is using Harrambe Masonry, a non-signatory contractor that pays wages and benefits below the area standard established by Local 1, for brickwork. Taking the message to the public along with Corporate Fat Cat is Local 1 Business Representative Mark Savage. – Johnny Walker/Bricklayers Local 1 photo.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in St. Louis

St. Louis is an iconic city, its Gateway Arch marking the point of embarkation of Lewis and Clark's groundbreaking expedition to the unknown west. St. Louis has since hosted many more important historical events, from Lindbergh's Spirit of St. Louis to world-famous Blues musicians. When I wasn't paddle-wheeling...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Hospital in south city being sold

ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'This is necessary for us to move forward' | St. Louis Realtors issues apology, reveals new equity plan

ST. LOUIS — On Monday, Sept. 19, St. Louis Realtors issued a public apology for its history of racially discriminatory practices and revealed a plan to take steps forward. As part of its apology, the group admitted to decades of laws and policies that created barriers for African Americans wanting to own homes in and around the City of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

