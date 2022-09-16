ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Wright wins 19th, Riley and Rosario homer, Braves beat Nats

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright won his major league-leading 19th game, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Monday night. The defending World Series champions won their ninth straight home game to improve to 92-55. Atlanta began the day one game behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Wright (19-5) won his sixth consecutive decision, allowing two runs and eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings. The Braves improved to 22-6 in Wright’s starts this season, including seven straight wins. Wright threw 64 of 88 pitches for strikes. Riley hit his 37th homer, second-best in the NL, and his eighth against the Nationals in 14 games this year. He went deep in the first off Cory Abbott, his 368-foot shot barely clearing the wall in left field. Rosario connected off Steve Cishek to make it 5-2 in the seventh, his fifth homer traveling 392 feet to right.
MLB
FanSided

Former Red Sox fan favorite drawing interest from Rangers

The Red Sox clubhouse has been a bit divided by the release of veteran Kevin Plawecki but the catcher reportedly has a new suitor. Few things that the Boston Red Sox have done this season have made fans happy and some of that has bled into the clubhouse. But perhaps the most divisive decision for everyone was one of their most recent as they designated veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment before eventually releasing him.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy