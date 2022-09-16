ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Photos: Cameron Young through the years

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9yLU_0hxzq74M00

Cameron Young has quickly become one of the faces of the PGA Tour.

The 2019 Wake Forest graduate made quick work to get to the PGA Tour, securing his Tour card after a stellar 2021 season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Through just 27 professional starts, Young has already tallied two top-five finishes in majors and five runner-up finishes in the 2021-22 season alone. He became just the seventh player since 1980 to record five runner-up finishes in a season.

Just one stroke away from joining a playoff the 2022 PGA Championship and forcing one in the 2022 Open Championship, Smith watched as Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith etched their names in history.

Now, Smith will join Thomas in Smith’s first Presidents Cup appearance. The New York native will venture down the eastern seaboard to help Team USA seek its ninth consecutive title.

© (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHni7_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTOVs_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08spsY_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDqhW_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXzqc_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFNQA_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOi1L_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z52Hl_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379Kwt_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuBhD_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCS18_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16x1zD_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5R1c_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJJyS_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Vfy6_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAEpq_0hxzq74M00

© (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

© (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith laughs at question on Rory McIlroy's tears at LIV Golf Chicago

Cameron Smith was asked a controversial question after the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational regarding Rory McIlroy. After his opening score of 66 at Rich Harvest Farms on Friday, Smith was asked a question by Akili Johnson of DrunkByTheTurn regarding his win at The Open Championship at St Andrews.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf Chicago event; Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces win fourth consecutive team title

Cameron Smith is feeling right at home on the 54 Tour. After finishing T-4 in his LIV Golf debut earlier this month in Boston, Smith won in his second start at LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 29-year-old Aussie entered the final round with a three-shot lead and walked off the course with a three-shot win, with Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson T-2 at 10 under.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman's bromance with Cam Smith just went to another level

Greg Norman appears to have escalated his bromance with Cameron Smith after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago. Norman, 67, upped the ante earlier in the week when he claimed he now no longer wants to sit down for peace talks with PGA Tour bosses. He also waxed lyrical...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Presidents Cup: TV info, format, who's playing at Quail Hollow Club

After a three-year hiatus, the Presidents Cup is back in action. Normally held biennially on odd-numbered years, the Presidents Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Americans won the 2019 matches in thrilling fashion, 16-14, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The return of the matches between the United States and the Internationals has been largely impacted by LIV Golf after numerous players with a case for qualification joined the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf

In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Young
Yardbarker

Cameron Smith leads LIV Chicago by 2 strokes

Cameron Smith took advantage of Dustin Johnson's bad second round to claim the lead at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago on Saturday in Sugar Grove, Ill. Smith fired a 4-under-par 68 to overtake first place while Johnson, the first-round leader, faltered with a 1-over 73. Smith leads Johnson by two strokes heading into the final round.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship

PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korn Ferry Tour#Open Championship#Team Usa
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation

When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?. Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 38

The 2000-01 season was Kobe Bryant’s true coming-out party, and he had a number of performances early that season that announced to the world the fact he was the NBA’s best all-around player. He started December with a career-high 43 points in a win over the San Antonio...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy