Photos: Cameron Young through the years

Cameron Young has quickly become one of the faces of the PGA Tour.

The 2019 Wake Forest graduate made quick work to get to the PGA Tour, securing his Tour card after a stellar 2021 season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Through just 27 professional starts, Young has already tallied two top-five finishes in majors and five runner-up finishes in the 2021-22 season alone. He became just the seventh player since 1980 to record five runner-up finishes in a season.

Just one stroke away from joining a playoff the 2022 PGA Championship and forcing one in the 2022 Open Championship, Smith watched as Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith etched their names in history.

Now, Smith will join Thomas in Smith’s first Presidents Cup appearance. The New York native will venture down the eastern seaboard to help Team USA seek its ninth consecutive title.

