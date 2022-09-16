Read full article on original website
Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
niceville.com
Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a gun at partygoers
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a gun at partygoers in Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Over the weekend, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said it was called to a home on Margaret Boulevard in DeFuniak Springs after a 9-1-1 call about a man pointing a gun at partygoers.
Deputies search for vehicle burglary suspect in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin. Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles. Deputies believe the man pulling on […]
Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
WATCH: Walton deputies searching for graffiti suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies are searching for a man who has spraypainted graffitti in several locations in Rosemary Beach. Deputies say they caught the suspect on security footage during one of his excursions and are asking the public for help identifying him. “This individual has vandalized the Western Greens bathroom, a […]
niceville.com
Niceville police arrest 19, write 106 traffic tickets in August: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department responded to 3,207 calls for police assistance during August 2022, the city manager’s office has announced. According to the report, Niceville police issued 50 traffic crash reports involving 103 vehicles. The estimated amount of damage to the vehicles involved and the related property was estimated at $277,901.
PCB officials advise drivers of Front Beach Road lane closure
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning Tuesday, September 19, Front Beach Road will be reduced to one lane near Tidewater. Panama City Beach officials are advising drivers that the westbound lane on Front Beach Road near Lullwater Drive and Carmen Street will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning […]
Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
fosterfollynews.net
Graceville, Florida Schedules Annual Harvest Festival Parade, Festival and Car Show for Saturday, October 15, 2021
Join Real Florida Magazine for the 2022 Graceville, Florida Harvest Festival, scheduled for Saturday, October 15, at the Factory Stores of America Mall grounds in downtown Graceville, Florida, as seen in these ‘Faces of the 2021 Graceville Harvest Festival’, by Paul Goulding Photography.
WJHG-TV
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School.
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
WJHG-TV
Vernon man arrested for meth during traffic stop
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Vernon man is behind bars and facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop. According to Washington County Sheriff’s officials, a deputy stopped a Ford truck on Hwy. 277 near Hartzog Rd. around 7:00 a.m. Monday morning. Upon making contact with the driver, deputies...
WCTV
Marianna traffic stop leads to drug arrest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men after an officer conducted a traffic stop for their failure to stop at a stop sign. The press release states that once the officer made contact with the driver, he immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The officer then asked the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle for a probable cause search.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
WJHG-TV
Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting at Bay County Sheriff’s deputies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who was accused of shooting at two Bay County Sheriff’s deputies in 2019 has been sentenced. Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at two deputies who were responding reports of shots fired in a neighborhood on February 2, 2019.
850businessmagazine.com
Holmes Sweet Home
A lot of ink has been spilled in recent months on the idea of the “Great Resignation” — a pandemic-induced staffing shortage that has roiled industries across the United States. The manufacturing industry has been among those hardest hit. The enormous demand for labor has led some...
Florida woman sues Alabama McDonald’s for $13 million, claims she was served ‘chemicals in a cup’
A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against a Alabama McDonald's after alleging she was served "chemicals in a cup" and was denied medical attention from staff.
Bay contractor refutes charges
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A man once accused of fraudulently obtaining a license for construction work and then using it in Bay County has settled the criminal case against him and spoke exclusively to News 13 about the case Monday. Gordon Andrews said he was targeted by law enforcement and charged with several felonies […]
