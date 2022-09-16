Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
The BTC Lightning Torch—A failed experiment started by Magnus Hodlonaut Granath
As the Granath v Wright trial moves into its fifth day in Oslo, I decided to dive deeply into the ‘Lightning Torch’ experiment that catapulted Granath, aka Hodlonaut, to fame. I wanted to understand why this was such a big deal and how it started and ended. I...
coingeek.com
BTC maxi Jameson Lopp wants to put Craig Wright ‘in a box’
BTC maximalists’ enduring embrace of violence to further their strategic aims is on full display during the Granath v. Wright defamation trial currently underway in Norway. On September 14, BTC evangelist and self-professed “professional cypherpunk” Jameson Lopp felt the need to offer his opinion on the Oslo trial where Magnus “Hodlonaut” Granath is attempting to justify his defamatory internet posts against Dr. Craig Wright, the real-world individual behind the Satoshi Nakamoto pseudonym credited with authoring the 2008 Bitcoin white paper.
CoinDesk
Craig Wright’s Satoshi Proofs ‘Not Credible’ and a ‘Farce,’ Hodlonaut Lawyers Say
OSLO, Norway — Claims by Australian computer scientist Craig Wright to be the founder of Bitcoin were dismissed as “not credible” and a “farce” by lawyers for Twitter personality Hodlonaut, otherwise known as Magnus Granath, in closing arguments offered in Oslo’s District Court Monday.
coingeek.com
Granath v Wright Day 6: Experts skeptical of Hodlonaut’s KPMG report
Granath v Wright entered its second week on Monday, with the last of the expert witnesses taking the stand and plaintiff Magnus “Hodlonaut” Granath’s counsel beginning their closing arguments. Day 6 of the trial brought the expert testimony from KPMG on Friday full circle: Dr. Craig Wright—the...
LAW
coingeek.com
Another Bitcoin computer in landfill—and other Craig Wright stories
The Granath v Wright trial ended for the weekend with a grueling session from the consultants KPMG about their forensic analysis of a pile of documents and emails for Magnus Granath’s side. It was endless talk of source code, metadata, and even more arcane matters. The judge spoke for...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Warns Cardano Mimicking Bitcoin Pattern That Preceded BTC’s 50% Crash
The widely followed veteran trader, Peter Brandt, is warning that Cardano (ADA) is exhibiting a bearish continuation pattern. Brandt tells his 675,600 Twitter followers that Cardano appears to be printing a descending triangle pattern, suggesting the possibility of a fresh leg down for ADA. The legendary trader, however, says his...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Says BTC Has Reached A 'Local Bottom'
Bitcoin BTC/USD closed around $20,000 on Saturday, and on Sunday, the cryptocurrency dropped 1.55% to $19,708. BTC is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. The macroeconomic warnings from Goldman Sachs and Fed's approach to interest rate hikes have played a significant role in determining Bitcoin's price trends.
coingeek.com
Is ETH a security? If it wasn’t before, it is now
Last week, the long-awaited Ethereum “Merge” finally arrived, switching Ethereum from a proof of work to a proof of stake consensus mechanism. So far, it appears to have made the switch without major technical problems. Although, it’s still early days, and it will be some time before we know for sure that the Merge hasn’t introduced new vulnerabilities as happened with the 2019 Constantinople update.
Even Google is counting down the hours to the end of ethereum GPU mining
This week, the second largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, is set to transition to a new mining process that will no longer rely on warehouses of energy-hogging GPUs. This process will consume 99.95% less energy than before, according to etherium.org (opens in new tab), a website funded by the Ethereum Foundation. The...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Cosmos, Polkadot and One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, According to Top Crypto Trader
A widely followed crypto analyst says he’s still waiting for a clear point of view after Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price drop. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that BTC’s price action is up and down at the moment. “BTC: Price is fractal, we’re seeing...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Flashing Potentially Bearish Metric, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing a potentially bearish pattern on the charts, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that 1.69 million Bitcoin, worth more than $33 billion at time of writing, moved onto exchanges between September 7th and the 13th. That figure represents the highest weekly spike in...
coingeek.com
Singapore: SBI Digital Markets snags license to offer digital asset services
SBI Digital Markets Pte Ltd has been awarded a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License in Singapore. The firm was issued the license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) after receiving an in-principle approval back in May. The scope of the license will see the subsidiary of the Japanese-based SBI...
coingeek.com
USDT-on-TRON, FTX & WTF is really happening
This post originally appeared on Data Finnovation’s Medium account. Read the full piece here and follow them on Twitter. tl;dr FTX/Alameda minted nearly all the USDT-on-TRON and operate as something like a central bank or reserve manager for a shadow East Asian USD payment system. We provide convincing evidence from novel on-chain analysis that shows how a real, albeit mostly-not-kosher, digital currency use case works. This data also makes plain that Binance/Cumberland runs the Ethereum part of the same ecosystem and that these two groups of parties probably coordinate their actions in some way.
