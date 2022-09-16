ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

BTC maxi Jameson Lopp wants to put Craig Wright ‘in a box’

BTC maximalists’ enduring embrace of violence to further their strategic aims is on full display during the Granath v. Wright defamation trial currently underway in Norway. On September 14, BTC evangelist and self-professed “professional cypherpunk” Jameson Lopp felt the need to offer his opinion on the Oslo trial where Magnus “Hodlonaut” Granath is attempting to justify his defamatory internet posts against Dr. Craig Wright, the real-world individual behind the Satoshi Nakamoto pseudonym credited with authoring the 2008 Bitcoin white paper.
Rob Jenkins
Satoshi Nakamoto
Jean Paul Sartre
#Web3 Policy#Coingeek#Btc
