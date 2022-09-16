Read full article on original website
Man with court order comes looking for his car: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A Shaker Heights man came to the police station Sept. 16 with a court order stating that his wife was to return a vehicle to him within 24 hours. Officers contacted the resident and advised her of the situation with her estranged husband. She said she was in Chicago with the car and unable to return it.
Clue in Facebook post leads to theft suspect: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Surveillance video at Circle K captured a man stealing a wallet and an iPhone from a car at a gas pump while the driver was inside the store Sept. 12. The suspect was identified after his photo was distributed to other agencies. Officers then found his Facebook page, with a recent video showing him wearing an ankle monitor.
Suspects break into storage facility, remove locks from units: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Management at Brunswick Mini Storage reported a break-in at 3:35 a.m. Sept. 6. According to police reports, two persons were seen on video inside a secured area after one broke the lock from an electronic locking mechanism on a gate and was able to open the gate manually. Once inside,...
Police investigate theft of NFL memorabilia from church office: Brunswick Police Blotter
Oil’s not well after man refuses to pay for car services: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer went to Take 5 Oil Change at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 for a man who refused to pay for services that were completed on his car. The man wanted an oil change and new wipers on his car. He told the technicians he had money for the oil change. After the work, however, he told them his credit card would be declined and did not have money to pay the bill. This was the second time the man refused to pay. The first time was at a different location. The officer cited the man with theft.
Akron man found shot to death in parking lot, police say
AKRON, Ohio – Police are investigating the slaying of a man who was found dead on Sunday. Dartanian L. Howard, 34, of Akron was found about 9:40 a.m. in a parking lot located on Flowers Court, near East Lods Street. When officers arrived, they found Howard on the ground with gunshot wounds to his body, according to police and the office of the Summit County Medical Examiner.
1-year-old, woman injured in Cleveland shooting
The shooting took place at about 1:30 Monday morning, near Crawford Road and Wade Park.
Train stops to remove irate rider: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Amtrak contacted the police at 4:26 a.m. Sept. 9 about an irate man on the train. Amtrak officials believed the man may have stolen something. The train stopped. Police walked the man off the train. They gave him a courtesy ride to the airport. Traffic stop: Bagley Road. An officer...
OVI suspect said he was driving slowly to be safe: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Clague Road. An officer at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 27 was driving northbound on Clague Road from I-480 when he encountered a line of cars traveling northbound at 26 mph in a 35-mph zone. At the front of the line of cars was a...
Suspected car thief crashes: North Ridgeville police blotter
On September 2, police located a car that had been reported stolen from Brooklyn Police Department. The driver fled when the officer attempted to stop him and crashed. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, reckless operation, weapons under disability, cocaine possession and failure to comply. Drunk driving:...
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
Police investigate recent vehicle thefts and attempted thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Grand theft vehicle: Clifton Boulevard. A female resident of Clifton Boulevard called the police department at 3:41 p.m. on Sept. 7 to report her vehicle, which had been parked on Clifton, was now missing. Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. An apartment resident called the police at 12:55...
Mom charged with OVI, child endangering: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI and child endangering: I-90 A witness called the police department at 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 to report a white Infinity was swerving and nearly striking other vehicles on I-90 westbound, according to the Westlake Police Department. The vehicle exited the highway on Crocker Road...
Car hit head-on twice in one crash, driver killed
A Toyota Camry was involved in two head-on collisions during the same accident, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Charges filed in gated community road rage incident: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Traffic altercation, menacing, disorderly conduct: Sterling Drive. Police charged a Pepper Pike man, 63, three days after an alleged Sept. 13 road rage incident inside the Sterling Lakes gated community, in which he is accused of following a resident, 33, all the way home. At that point, the suspect reportedly...
Victims identified in suspected double homicide in Cleveland
Two men found shot dead in a vehicle early Friday have been identified. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said Darnell Bond, 32, of Euclid, and Larry Crawford, 43, of Fairview Park, were found dead in the vehicle in the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue.
Akron police arrest suspect in connection with fatal ambush of woman in driveway
AKRON, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting in April of a 50-year-old Akron woman as she sat in her car in the driveway of her home. Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Antonio Miller, 25, on Friday at a residence on the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue in West Akron, police say. Miller is being held in the Summit County Jail on a charge of aggravated murder.
More drivers pass stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Sept. 11 at 3:57 p.m. an officer saw a car with the registered owner/operator showing several active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer lost sight of the car in heavy traffic, but it was located a few minutes later parked in Heinen’s parking lot. The officer found the owner, who was also the driver, inside the store. After confirming the warrants, the man was arrested on the strength of the warrant from Fairview Park. The 42-year-old Middleburg Heights man was also cited. A search of his car turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. These items will be sent off to the lab for testing and possible additional charges.
Police in Lake County seize 5K fentanyl tablets, other drugs with help of K9
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police seized 5,000 tablets of fentanyl, among other drugs, during a bust in Lake County on Friday. The Lake County Narcotics Agency and Mentor-on-the-Lake police issued a search warrant on a home in the county as a part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to a department Facebook post.
Man hit and killed on I-90
The incident happened early Monday morning, at about 1 a.m., in the westbound lanes near East 156th Street.
