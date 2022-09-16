ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brook Park, OH

Cleveland.com

Oil’s not well after man refuses to pay for car services: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer went to Take 5 Oil Change at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 for a man who refused to pay for services that were completed on his car. The man wanted an oil change and new wipers on his car. He told the technicians he had money for the oil change. After the work, however, he told them his credit card would be declined and did not have money to pay the bill. This was the second time the man refused to pay. The first time was at a different location. The officer cited the man with theft.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron man found shot to death in parking lot, police say

AKRON, Ohio – Police are investigating the slaying of a man who was found dead on Sunday. Dartanian L. Howard, 34, of Akron was found about 9:40 a.m. in a parking lot located on Flowers Court, near East Lods Street. When officers arrived, they found Howard on the ground with gunshot wounds to his body, according to police and the office of the Summit County Medical Examiner.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Blotter#Park Police#Violent Crime#Birchcroft#Acura
Cleveland.com

Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter

On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
AVON LAKE, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Mom charged with OVI, child endangering: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI and child endangering: I-90 A witness called the police department at 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 to report a white Infinity was swerving and nearly striking other vehicles on I-90 westbound, according to the Westlake Police Department. The vehicle exited the highway on Crocker Road...
Cleveland.com

Akron police arrest suspect in connection with fatal ambush of woman in driveway

AKRON, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting in April of a 50-year-old Akron woman as she sat in her car in the driveway of her home. Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Antonio Miller, 25, on Friday at a residence on the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue in West Akron, police say. Miller is being held in the Summit County Jail on a charge of aggravated murder.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

More drivers pass stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Sept. 11 at 3:57 p.m. an officer saw a car with the registered owner/operator showing several active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer lost sight of the car in heavy traffic, but it was located a few minutes later parked in Heinen’s parking lot. The officer found the owner, who was also the driver, inside the store. After confirming the warrants, the man was arrested on the strength of the warrant from Fairview Park. The 42-year-old Middleburg Heights man was also cited. A search of his car turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. These items will be sent off to the lab for testing and possible additional charges.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Police in Lake County seize 5K fentanyl tablets, other drugs with help of K9

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police seized 5,000 tablets of fentanyl, among other drugs, during a bust in Lake County on Friday. The Lake County Narcotics Agency and Mentor-on-the-Lake police issued a search warrant on a home in the county as a part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to a department Facebook post.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
