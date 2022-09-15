Read full article on original website
Wilma Lee (Billie) Hart Clinkingbeard, 95, Calico Rock (Roller)
Wilma Lee (Billie) Hart Clinkingbeard went to her heavenly home on September 16, 2022. Billie was born September 13, 1927 in Independence Co. to William Daniel Hart and Cannie Elizabeth Byler Hart. On April 3, 1948, Billie married James Madison (Jim) Clinkingbeard at the Baptist parsonage on College Street in Mountain Home.
Kenneth (Ken) Lesley Williams, 62, Mountain Home (Roller)
Kenneth (Ken) Lesley Williams, 62, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Ken was born August 30, 1960 in Ruleville, Mississippi to Curtis L. and Mildred J. (Nell) Williams. In April 1970, Ken’s parents moved the family to Gassville,...
Robert Pavlicek Jr., 64, Gamaliel (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Robert Pavlicek Jr. of Gamaliel are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Robert Pavlicek died Friday in Mountain Home.
Monday tennis schedule includes MHHS hosting Highland
Monday’s tennis schedule includes Mountain Home in a home outing against Highland. Action begins at 3:30 at the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. Elsewhere, Bergman meets Greers Ferry West Side at Fairfield Bay.
Ken Williams, 62, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Chief Ken Williams of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Chief Williams died Friday in Fayetteville.
Monday volleyball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams hosting Annie Camp
Monday’s volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home’s three junior high teams welcoming in Annie Camp from Jonesboro. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contests. On the high school level, Cotter travels to Alpena, Yellville-Summit hosts Conway Christian, Salem entertains Rose Bud,...
Monday football schedule includes 2 MH teams at Southside Batesville
Monday’s football schedule includes two Mountain Home teams on the road to face Southside Batesville. The seventh grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the junior varsity contest. On the eight-man level, Marshall’s seventh graders make the trip to Mountain View.
MHCA gets 2 volleyball wins at Sherwood
The Mountain Home Christian Academy volleyball team had a good weekend with two victories Saturday in Sherwood. The Lady Eagles began the day by topping Garrett Memorial in straight sets. Mountain Home Christian posted scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-13. The Lady Eagles wrapped up the day with a four-set...
Buck-A-Roo Ball to benefit Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation
The Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation is holding a big Lend-A-Hand fundraiser this weekend. The Buck-A-Roo Ball is scheduled for Saturday evening from 6 to 11 at StoneCreek Ranch, located southeast of Buford at 626 Circle B Lane. Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation Development Director Cindy Costa was a recent guest of...
MH boys win, girls finish 2nd at Bison Invitational
The Mountain Home cross country teams had a good showing in the Bison Invitational Saturday at Searcy. The Bombers won the boys’ side after beating out Bryant by 10 points. Individually for Mountain Home, Ky Bickford finished second in a time of 16:15, Hendrix Hughes was third at 16:36, and William Hill ended up fourth with a personal best of 16:51. Ty Lawrence took ninth place in a season best of 17:20.
2 Izard County residents accused of discharging guns outside home with children inside
Steven Napier (left) and Jessica Moore (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) Two Izard County residents are accused of going for their firearms and discharging them outside of a Horseshoe Bend home where four children were present. Thirty-eight-year-old Steven Napier of Calico Rock and 27-year-old Jessica Moore of Horseshoe Bend are each facing four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, one felony count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battering.
MH man injured when vehicle crashes into local business; no other injuries reported
A Mountain Home man was injured after his vehicle crashed into a local business Thursday morning. No injuries were reported from anyone inside Dean’s Top and Canvas. According to the Arkansas State Police, Robert Woodruff was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 South. He reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, and his vehicle exited the highway and crashed into the west exterior wall of the business.
Domestic situation leads to violence and charges and probation
A man convicted of aggravated assault in Marion County in July last year pled guilty Monday to similar charges filed against him in Baxter County. Twenty-eight-year-old Matthew Karl Butler, who listed an address in Bull Shoals, is represented by a Fayetteville attorney, David Hogue. Butler was sentenced to five years...
Jason Krug gets three years in prison and transfer to CCC
A number of criminal charges filed against Jason Joseph Krug stem from what started as a fairly routine traffic stop just before midnight in mid-September 2019. He appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week and pled guilty to the charges against him. He was sentenced to three years in prison with a judicial transfer to a Community Corrections Center where he will receive addiction treatment.
Tyler Wheeler pleads guilty to charges in eight criminal cases
A rural Mountain Home man who was first charged in a criminal case in 2012 was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-year-old Tyler Wheeler stood before the court facing charges in eight criminal cases stemming from events that took place this year and in 2021. GUILTY PLEA ENTERED...
Man with felony convictions in three states pleads to BC charges
A man with prior felony convictions in California, Missouri and Nevada appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to his charges in this county. Fifty-eight-year-old Daniel Ray Holmes was arrested in Baxter County three times – with two of those arrests coming only 27 days apart.
Runsick honored with Distinguished Service Award from National Association of County Agriculture Agents
A local Mountain Home man has received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2022 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held in West Palm Beach, Florida this past July. Brad Runsick, who serves as the county extension agent for Baxter County, was...
Mushroom possession lands man on probation
A Mountain Home man arrested while in possession of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms entered a guilty plea to his charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-five-year-old John Wesley Robert Reeder was put on probation for four years. A Mountain Home police officer stopped the car in...
Woman given 13 years in prison
A jury trial for a woman facing a number of major drug and weapons charges was made unnecessary when 35-year-old Katie Lee Fernandez pled guilty in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison. THE ARREST. On Oct. 9 2019, officers from several agencies, including...
Previously convicted felon arrested for domestic battery and firearms charges
An Izard County man has been charged with 3 counts of possession of firearms as a convicted felon, domestic battery and interference with emergency communication. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence for a domestic disturbance. 33-year-old Kalob Jerry Morton of Horseshoe Bend, had reportedly became jealous over a video on the victim’s phone of their child wrestling. She stated Morton shoved her into the fireplace, drug her across the floor by her hair and broke her phone so she couldn’t call 911. At one point, the victim says Morton attempted to choke her. He then head-butted her causing dizziness and bleeding. Morton took the victims house keys as she was leaving so she could not return to the residence. The victim was able to leave to a friend’s house to call 911.
