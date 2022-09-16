Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
NHL
WATCH: 9/17 Sharks vs Avs Rookie Faceoff
Watch the Sharks vs. Avalanche at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. Watch the Sharks vs. Ducks at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today introduced new uniforms that will be worn with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Designed by adidas in collaboration with the Sharks, the 'Evolve' uniform is inspired by the popular and innovative original Sharks jersey and incorporates new, innovative design elements as the franchise looks to the future and to a new era of Sharks hockey. The 'Evolve' uniform represents the first significant uniform change for the team in nine years and only the 5th generation of Sharks primary uniform.
Yardbarker
Predators Prospects Playing Smashville Hockey at NHL Prospect Showcase
The Nashville Predators prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this morning to take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects in Raleigh, NC. Tomas Vamacka got the nod in net for the Preds in this second game of the showcase. Nashville also welcomed back forward Luke Evangelista who had been off the ice thus far at rookie camp and the showcase.
markerzone.com
RANGERS SIGN VETERAN BLUELINER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
With training camp beginning in a few days, the New York Rangers are adding a veteran defenceman to their roster on a PTO. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed veteran blueliner Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract and will be at camp with them this week.
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
Steelers are publicly questioning Matt Canada's offensive play-calling
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky and tight end Pat Freiermuth are a couple of players who publicly questioned Matt Canada’s play-calling following their loss Sunday to the New England Patriots.
Cole Strange’s bounce-back game gave the Patriots a boost against Pittsburgh
The rookie played all 68 snaps and held his own against one of the league's best defensive linemen. Perhaps one of the most encouraging signs during the Patriots’ 17-14 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday was how well the offensive line played. The group deservedly drew its share of heat...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Depth Will Be Tested With Rodrigues Departure
On Monday, Sept. 12, former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Colorado Avalanche. This loss will leave a hole in the Penguins’ depth, and the team knows all too well the importance of a strong bottom six. Have they done enough in the offseason to replace him?
White Sox Enter Critical Series 4 GB of Guardians in AL Central
The Chicago White Sox will open a three-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The White Sox will need to sweep the Guardians in order to have a realistic shot at winning the American League Central.
Steelers players starting to question play-calling in the huddle
The frustration is growing as Steelers players say guys in the huddle are starting to question why they ran certain plays & not others Sunday against the Pats
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
NBC Sports
How to watch Capitals vs. Sabres preseason
The time has come, Capitals fans. Hockey is about to return to your televisions. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Caps will host the Sabres in their preseason opener. It'll be the first of six tune-up games before Washington begins its regular-season schedule at home against the Bruins. Here's everything...
Yardbarker
Sidney Crosby Was 'Sweating' During Penguins Negotiations With Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin
One of the hottest stories surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2022 offseason was the future of Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. It may have taken a while and made many fans nervous, but the Penguins’ veterans eventually signed on the dotted line. As the negotiations dragged on, many...
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Colorado Avalanche
In 2022-23, the Winnipeg Jets have 26 tilts against fellow Central Division teams — four games apiece against the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and three games apiece against the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. In anticipation of the campaign to come, our THW Jets team’s “Opponent Preview” series takes a look at each Central Division foe.
The Hockey Writers
The Grind Line: Red Wings 2022-23 Season Predictions
What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, Delaney Rimer and Logan Horn are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
Delontae Scott elevated from Steelers practice squad
The Steelers made a move Saturday before their week 2 game against the New England Patriots. Delontae Scott, an outside linebacker, was elevated from Steelers practice squad to their Active/Inactive Roster.
Slovis available, Narduzzi trusted Yarnell
Starter Kedon Slovis practiced all week, but Pat Narduzzi said he didn’t want to take a chance & started the freshman Yarnell. Also said bottles thrown at the team
Twitter reacts to Patriots stunning the Steelers in 17-14 road victory
The New England Patriots flipped the narrative regarding their team by going into enemy territory and eking out a 17-14 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It was a much-needed victory for the team considering how bad they looked in the opener against the Miami Dolphins last week. If anything, the win over the Steelers gives the Patriots renewed life as they head back home to Foxborough to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
Yarnell named ACC Rookie of the Week
A week removed from running the scout team and not even being in the offensive huddles, quarterback Nate Yarnell winning a conference award
