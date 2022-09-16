ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1

The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

WATCH: 9/17 Sharks vs Avs Rookie Faceoff

Watch the Sharks vs. Avalanche at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. Watch the Sharks vs. Ducks at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today introduced new uniforms that will be worn with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Designed by adidas in collaboration with the Sharks, the 'Evolve' uniform is inspired by the popular and innovative original Sharks jersey and incorporates new, innovative design elements as the franchise looks to the future and to a new era of Sharks hockey. The 'Evolve' uniform represents the first significant uniform change for the team in nine years and only the 5th generation of Sharks primary uniform.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Predators Prospects Playing Smashville Hockey at NHL Prospect Showcase

The Nashville Predators prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this morning to take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects in Raleigh, NC. Tomas Vamacka got the nod in net for the Preds in this second game of the showcase. Nashville also welcomed back forward Luke Evangelista who had been off the ice thus far at rookie camp and the showcase.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

RANGERS SIGN VETERAN BLUELINER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

With training camp beginning in a few days, the New York Rangers are adding a veteran defenceman to their roster on a PTO. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed veteran blueliner Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract and will be at camp with them this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Depth Will Be Tested With Rodrigues Departure

On Monday, Sept. 12, former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Colorado Avalanche. This loss will leave a hole in the Penguins’ depth, and the team knows all too well the importance of a strong bottom six. Have they done enough in the offseason to replace him?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies

A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Sabres preseason

The time has come, Capitals fans. Hockey is about to return to your televisions. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Caps will host the Sabres in their preseason opener. It'll be the first of six tune-up games before Washington begins its regular-season schedule at home against the Bruins. Here's everything...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Colorado Avalanche

In 2022-23, the Winnipeg Jets have 26 tilts against fellow Central Division teams — four games apiece against the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and three games apiece against the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. In anticipation of the campaign to come, our THW Jets team’s “Opponent Preview” series takes a look at each Central Division foe.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

The Grind Line: Red Wings 2022-23 Season Predictions

What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, Delaney Rimer and Logan Horn are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Patriots stunning the Steelers in 17-14 road victory

The New England Patriots flipped the narrative regarding their team by going into enemy territory and eking out a 17-14 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It was a much-needed victory for the team considering how bad they looked in the opener against the Miami Dolphins last week. If anything, the win over the Steelers gives the Patriots renewed life as they head back home to Foxborough to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
214K+
Views
