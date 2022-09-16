Watch the Sharks vs. Avalanche at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. Watch the Sharks vs. Ducks at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today introduced new uniforms that will be worn with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Designed by adidas in collaboration with the Sharks, the 'Evolve' uniform is inspired by the popular and innovative original Sharks jersey and incorporates new, innovative design elements as the franchise looks to the future and to a new era of Sharks hockey. The 'Evolve' uniform represents the first significant uniform change for the team in nine years and only the 5th generation of Sharks primary uniform.

