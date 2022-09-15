Steven Napier (left) and Jessica Moore (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) Two Izard County residents are accused of going for their firearms and discharging them outside of a Horseshoe Bend home where four children were present. Thirty-eight-year-old Steven Napier of Calico Rock and 27-year-old Jessica Moore of Horseshoe Bend are each facing four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, one felony count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battering.

IZARD COUNTY, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO